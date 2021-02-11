Berserk Cosplay Goes Full Metal With Grunbeld

✖

Fans of the dark anime series Berserk have been heart-broken a number of times when it comes to Kentaro Miura's franchise when it comes to anime series, but that hasn't stopped many from following the adventures of Guts and his fellow soldiers hunting Apostles from reading each chapter of the manga and one fan has shown their dedication by creating insane Cosplay for the Apostle Grunbeld. Using some definite "metal" materials, the current right-hand man to Griffith has definitely been brought to life with some jaw dropped Cosplay via this Berserk fan work.

Grunbeld was able to appear in the anime, with the recent iteration of Berserk that wasn't exactly well-received by many fans thanks to its reliance on computer graphics rather than the two-dimensional artwork that made Miura's dark franchise such a hit within the anime community. The Apostle has the ability to transform into a nigh-invincible beast, quite similar to that of One Piece's Kaido, which nearly caused Guts' death more than a few times. Luckily, the "Black Swordsman" was able to rely on the power of the Berserker Armor and survive his encounter with Grunbeld, though the servant of Griffith was far from defeated and still works beside the current member of the Godhand that continues to build his kingdom on Earth.

Twitter Cosplayer Exerbrand Works shared this unbelievable cosplay that brings the armored suit of Grunbeld to life, capturing the intensity and danger of the character that proved to be one of the most terrifying foes that Guts has faced to date within the dark franchise of Berserk:

Labeled as the "Great Flame Dragon", Grunbeld is sure to have a re-match in the future with Guts as the series moves closer to its "endgame", though fans have no idea when to expect the final chapter of Berserk to arrive.

What do you think of this metal cosplay? Do you think we'll ever see Berserk return with an anime series in the future?