Berserk Fans Are Dying For Its Next Manga Chapter

Kentaro Miura's passing left a major vacuum within the world of anime, but it seems that we haven't seen the last of Berserk's manga as a new chapter is set to arrive this September. With fans wondering whether this upcoming installment will be the last in the saga of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the other members of the Band of the Hawk, that isn't stopping readers from sharing their excitement for what might be the last work of Kentaro Miura to be published in the pages of Young Animal.

On top of this final chapter, the next issue of Young Animal will also see a number of letters addressed to Miura following his passing, along with a compilation of some of the best of the mangaka's work over the years. With Kentaro's artwork hard to match within the world of manga, the medium definitely lost one of its heavyweights when he passed earlier this year.

Are you hyped for the next chapter of Berserk set to arrive this fall? Do you think this will be the last chapter created by Kentaro Miura? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.