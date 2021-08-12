Berserk Fans Are Dying For Its Next Manga Chapter
Kentaro Miura's passing left a major vacuum within the world of anime, but it seems that we haven't seen the last of Berserk's manga as a new chapter is set to arrive this September. With fans wondering whether this upcoming installment will be the last in the saga of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the other members of the Band of the Hawk, that isn't stopping readers from sharing their excitement for what might be the last work of Kentaro Miura to be published in the pages of Young Animal.
On top of this final chapter, the next issue of Young Animal will also see a number of letters addressed to Miura following his passing, along with a compilation of some of the best of the mangaka's work over the years. With Kentaro's artwork hard to match within the world of manga, the medium definitely lost one of its heavyweights when he passed earlier this year.
Are you hyped for the next chapter of Berserk set to arrive this fall? Do you think this will be the last chapter created by Kentaro Miura? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.
An Unexpected Surprise
BERSERK 364 SPOILERS
AHHHHHHHH I JUST SAW THE OFFICIAL PROMOTIONAL IMAGE OF THE CHAPTER AND IT SHOWS SMALL GLIMPSES OF PANELS IM SCREAMINGGGGGGGGG (SPOILERS OF COURSE) pic.twitter.com/X1J6L6j9HN— Nathan (@berserkforever) August 10, 2021
The Trials and Tribulations of Guts
THAT BERSERK 364 PREVIEW… OH GOD… pic.twitter.com/MSt9ITnFMt— STICKER (@StickerTricker) August 11, 2021
Counting Down The Days
31 days till Berserk chapter 364 pic.twitter.com/kCP5VehjOM— Huncho⁷ | Thank you Miura (@MoonlightHuncho) August 10, 2021
Questions Left Unanswered
Now that ch 364 is confirmed, there are 2 mysteries which are hopefully answered.
1. Casca's reaction to Moonlight Boy now that her memories are back and their confrontation along with Guts.
2. Flora - Skull Knight - Elf Queen connection and the taboo she committed.#Berserk pic.twitter.com/LqfsU3AsmA— Akshit Jain (@akshit_jain99) August 6, 2021
Legendary but maybe the Last
Episode 364 will be legendary. Even if it might be the last. Berserk. King of manga. RIP Miura. pic.twitter.com/iHgcJRUEMs— residentgrigo (V2) will #ReleaseTheAyerCut (@residentgrigo) August 12, 2021
We're Not Ready
Berserk Chapter 364 Preview 😭😭
IM NOT READY FOR THIS. This is definitely the last Miura chapter.
AND WERE GETTING GUTS PIGGY BACKING MOON BOY AGAIN 😭❤ pic.twitter.com/9MWP4hQnTJ— SEN🔧 |🎨#ThankYouMiura✏| (@SenEto99) August 10, 2021
Go Time
Berserk ch 364 coming out on September 10. Let's gooo pic.twitter.com/mBVReTH3JV— 🧠 (@donovangang) August 6, 2021
Major Potential
Berserk chapter 364 has the potential to be chapter of the year. That preview is insane— Huncho⁷ | Thank you Miura (@MoonlightHuncho) August 10, 2021
Are We Dreaming?
MAJOR BERSERK 364 SPOILERS but holy shit man i almost felt i was dreaming looking at these preview images if this really is the last episode miura completed the series is gonna end on a fucking bang pic.twitter.com/UES4Rzj80H— josh | Thank You Miura (@plzdontdoxme) August 10, 2021