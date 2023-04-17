Gosu Anime Adaptation Announced

It looks like another webtoon is about to make its way to television. From live-action dramas to animated hits, web comics have become a go-to source for netizens everywhere wanting some entertainment. Now, a new report has confirmed Gosu by Mun Jeong Hoo is getting ready to tackle television with an anime debut.

The update comes from Toei Animation and Studio N (Naver Webtoons) as the two companies confirmed an adaptation of Gosu was in the works. So far, there is little known about the production, but it will be a joint Japanese-South Korean project. So if you are a fan of the action-packed series, it is time to get hyped.

Of course, this take on Gosu is far from the first Webtoon adaptation out there. Countless of Korean dramas like Cheese in the Trap and True Beauty have been adapted from webtoons. Plenty of animated titles have also been done for manhwa titles. Recently, Netflix put out Lookism to great success, and Crunchyroll exclusively streamed hits like The God of High School once they were finished. Now, new webtoon adaptations are on the way like Solo Leveling, and Gosu is now joining that list.

At this time, we have no release window for Gosu, but we do know more about Solo Leveling. The hit webtoon is one of the biggest in South Korea, and A-1 Pictures licensed the series for an anime adaptation a few years back. These days, we know the Solo Leveling anime will debut in early 2024, and netizens have high expectations for the series given its intense action. So if you have not checked out the series, Solo Leveling can be read on Tapas in full.

If you are not familiar with Gosu, the webtoon launched under Mun and Giun Ryu in 2015 before wrapping this February. If you want to know more about its plot, you can read the official synopsis for Gosu below:

"When his master dies, Gang Yong pledges to avenge his teacher at all costs. After training his martial arts skills in seclusion, Gang Yong sets off to hunt down the traitors and make them pay! But when he gets to town, he discovers they're... already dead? Well, what's he supposed to do now?!"

