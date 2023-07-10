Cartoon Network Studios to Shutter Iconic Headquarters

Cartoon Network Studios will reportedly (and sadly) be shuttering its iconic headquarters this August as the teams at the studio merge into one place together with Warner Bros. Animation. The animation studio first formed in Burbank, CA in 2000 and has since been the production home to some of the most notable hits in Cartoon Network's history such as Dexter's Laboratory, The Powerpuff Girls, Johnny Bravo, Adventure Time, Steven Universe and more over the years. This news comes in the wake of Warner Bros. Discovery last year announcing a merger of their Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios efforts into one division.

Although the news of Cartoon Network Studios closing the doors on its iconic building was not revealed in an official capacity, an announcement came from former general manager of Cartoon Network Studios Brian Miller who shared the following about the notice to vacate the Cartoon Network Studios building by August 1st with fans on Twitter, "Sadly, this building will no longer be CNS. From what I've been told, everyone will be out by August 1. All moving together in a WB building as one animation unit. Farewell CNS as it was." The news was then commented on by The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends creator Craig McCracken as such:

When CN told us they were opening their own studio they asked Genndy and I to help pick the building and make design suggestions on what we wanted for the interior work spaces. So I can honestly say this is place I felt I helped build. It’s sad to see it go. https://t.co/6TeaJAnMiS — Craig McCracken (@CrackMcCraigen) July 9, 2023

Is Cartoon Network Studios Shutting Down?

"When CN told us they were opening their own studio they asked [Unicorn: Warriors Eternal and Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky] and I to help pick the building and make design suggestions on what we wanted for the interior work spaces. So I can honestly say this is place I felt I helped build. It's sad to see it go," McCracken shared with fans on Twitter. Needless to say it's been a major hit to those who worked closely in Cartoon Network Studios and to those fans who have since been inspired by all of the projects that have come from it over the last two decades.

With Cartoon Network Studios merging with Warner Bros. Animation, it has yet to be fully revealed what this will mean for the overall projects that fans will continue to see from the staff involved. Warner Bros. Discovery has made a concentrated effort to highlight the fact they are focusing on more animated projects in the future, especially those from Cartoon Network and Adult Swim, but the closing of the major studio like this still feels like a loss.

