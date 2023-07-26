Tom and Jerry are going international. Warner Bros. Discovery on Wednesday announced its first-ever localized Tom and Jerry series, featuring the beloved cat and mouse duo as they take their rivalry through Singapore. Produced locally in Asia in association with Warner Bros. Animation, the series consists of seven new 3-minute shorts that will premiere on Cartoon Network in Asia Pacific and HBO Go in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Hong Kong later this year before being rolled out internationally. A pilot will air in August, but fans can get their first look in a brief teaser video (watch it below).

"This series brings back the iconic music and classic animation style from the Hanna-Barbera 1950s era – but with a modern Singaporean twist," said Christopher Ho, head of kids, Southeast Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery. "With distinctive landmarks, backdrops and atmosphere, the Asian city-state is the ideal location to create a humorous addition to the Tom and Jerry canon. Working with homegrown creative talent in Singapore and across Asia, this project grows the much-loved franchise in the region and beyond."

Aum Animation Studios India (the Andy and Pirki shorts), an award-winning animation studio based in Mangalore, is animating the new Tom and Jerry series. The shorts feature stories and designs by Singapore-based Robot Playground Media (Downstairs) and Chips and Toon Studios (That Fat Cat Ate Dad's Hat!). Vivek Bolar (Andy Pirki) is lead director; Carlene Tan (Lamput, Monster Beach) is producing for Warner Bros. Discovery.

"Tom and Jerry are two of our most universally loved characters, proving that laughs can translate to any audience," said Vishnu Athreya, senior VP of series, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. "The fans in Asia have long embraced these characters and it's great to finally give them a version to call their own."

Created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, Tom and Jerry is one of the leading franchises in the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio, with more than 500 episodes and 15 movies made so far in the franchise's 83-year history. The cat and mouse duo have a global social reach of 50 million and almost 30 billion minutes watched on the Warner Bros. Kids YouTube channel, according to the company. The beloved cartoons most recently starred in the 2021 animated/live-action Tom & Jerry film, their first theatrical release since 1992's Tom and Jerry: The Movie.