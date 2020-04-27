These Digimon Partners Are the Best Out There

When it comes to Digimon, there are some monsters who fans will rank as better than others. In fact, much of the original DigiDestined were handed all-star partners from the start, but it was their journey together which made the monsters strong. Of course, fans have spent years debating which Digimon are the strongest and who would win in a fight, but ComicBook.com is here to breakdown our favorite picks for Digimon partners. After all, there is more to being a Digimon partner than strength. When you are paired with a Digimon, you can their brute strength to succeed in battle, but the bond you create with them will bring out their fullest potential. When you are friends with your partner, you can fight as one, and befriending them is easy when some of the Digimon out there like cracking jokes. You can check out our picks for top Digimon partners in the slides below and let us know your picks. We've sampled from the anime only, but we want to hear your in-game partner picks as well! So, did your go-to Digimon make our list? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Gatomon (Photo: Toei Animation) Things don't get much better than Gatomon. When fans first meet this kitty, the Digimon had been used and abused in ways which have turned her evil. But after meeting her destined partner, Gatomon is able to heal while helping give confidence in Kari

Armadillomon (Photo: Toei Animation) Armadillomon might be an obscure pick for some, but his place in Digimon Adventure 02 isn't one to scoff at. The ancient monster helped bring out the strongest side of Cody Hida even when the young boy was scared, and Armadillomon has some of the sweetest evolutions out there if you can coax them out.

Wizardmon (Photo: Toei Animation) Wizardmon might just be one of the most emotional Digimon out there, but do not let him hear you say that. Back in the anime, Wizardmon wowed fans with its ability to use all sorts of elemental magic, and they show true loyalty to Gatomon and more even in the face of death.

Patamon (Photo: Toei Animation) Patamon is one of the most recognizable Digimon out there, but his cute looks come second to his sweet personality. TK is able to bond instantly with Patamon thanks to his open attitude, and when a battle gets tough, the partner can protect just about anyone when it evolves into Angemon.

Omnimon (Photo: Toei Animation) There are few fans who would diss Omnimon, and those figures speak for themselves. The fusion is a legendary evolution in the franchise which brings Taichi's Digimon together with Ishida's partner. When Agumon and Gabumon fuse their war-ready forms with one another, fans are left with one of the strongest Digimon out there, and one look at Omnimon's artillery will tell you how strong he is.

Agumon (Photo: Toei Animation) It feels like there would be no Digimon without Agumon, and that has turned the monster into the face of the franchise. Agumon is partnered to Taichi which makes him a go-to in battle, and the Digimon has the personality to match his fiery attacks. Agumon is never short on motivation, so you can see why this partner would make an excellent companion in the Digital World.