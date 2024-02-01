New Manga Poll Unveils the Top Series Recommendations of 2024

With a new year underway, fans are already looking for the next big thing. Whether in film or television, social media is keeping a close eye on all things trending, and this goes for manga as well. In fact, manga readers are already on the hunt for new series to obsess over, and a big new poll is breaking down 15 of the top recommended series of 2024.

The info comes from a cohort of Japanese bookstores as you can see below. A number of stores were polled on their must-read manga titles of 2024. A few familiar series made the list, but as expected, a number of newer manga titles made the cut. So if you want to read up on the list, you can find the results below:

1. Firefly Wedding

2. You and I Are Polar Opposites

3. Daemons of the Shadow Realm

4. Diamond no Kouzai

5. Gokurakugai

6. The Ramparts of Ice – Koori no Jouheki

7. Kill Blue

8. Isekai Samurai

9. Henna Ie

10. Cipher Academy

11. Nue's Exorcist

12. Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo

13. Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru

14. Bless

15. Hotel Metsäpeura e Youkoso

Looking at this list, a number of these series are already available to read in English such as Cipher Academy and Nue's Exorcist. Both of these titles can be found through Shueisha either on the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus.

A few of these series are also in the hands of creators readers should know about. Firefly Wedding is by the creator of Promise Cinderella while Fullmetal Alchemist creator Hiromi Arakawa brought Daemons of the Shadow Realm to life. From Bakemonogatari to Kuroko's Basketball, some of manga's top creators have new series available, and they made the cut for this list.

With manga sales on the rise globally, this must-read list will certainly help fans kickstart their read list for 2024. Publishers like Kodansha and Shueisha have made it easier than ever to find their content online in recent years. So if some of these recommended series aren't available stateside yet, you can bet they're on the horizon.

