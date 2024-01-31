Cthulhu Is About to Get the Cutest Manga Ever

Cthulhu is getting its very own manga through Dark Horse, and it is too cute to miss.

It looks like Cthulhu is ready to bring one of its cutest iterations to life. In the past decade, the fantastical monster has been given a glow up thanks to D&D and Reddit. Now, the team at Dark Horse is ready to level up Cthulhu with a special manga. The popular publisher is ready to release Cthulhu Cat, and the series looks as cute as it sounds.

Created by Pandania, this upcoming manga is a full-color one shot that collects two amazing things: cats and short Lovecraftian stories. The manga is getting an English translation courtesy of Zack Davisson, and it is set to launch stateside on September 18th in time for the spooky season.

(Photo: Dark Horse Comics)

"An ordinary Japanese high school student takes home an abandoned supernatural cat left in a cardboard box. Maybe he shouldn't have meddled with kitties beyond human comprehension-after all, it had tentacles where its whiskers should have been! But it's too late now," the manga's description reads.

"With no Elder Sign on the cat door, soon the pick of the Mythos litter starts to invade his house, as furry and feline versions of Hastur, Yog-Sothoth, Nyarlathotep, and other adorable Lovecraftian horrors blast his mind, whisper impossible secrets, and generally get underfoot!"

As you can see, Cthulhu Cat is ready to show fans the cutest kind of eldritch. Bandana's manga collects a number of the most famous H.P. Lovecraft creations in existence. There is no doubt this slice-of-life manga will please fantasy lovers across the board, and it will do so with the most adorable Cthulhu on its side.

