Big Shonen Jump Hit Confirms It Will End After 6 Years With Next Release

One of the biggest hits to come out of the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has now revealed it’s set to end after six years of serialization with its final chapter coming very soon. It’s been a rollercoaster of a year for Shonen Jump as there have been a number of longer running series coming to their respective ends, and a number of titles that had been cancelled shortly into their runs without any real hope of finding an audience. But it’s time to say goodbye to another series.

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There have been five longer running titles that have come to an end with Shonen Jump through the year thus far, and now Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days has confirmed that it will be coming to an end with the release of its final chapter next week. This will mark a total of six years of serialization within Shonen Jump, and will be an end to one of the longer running series in the magazine of the early 2020s era. So it’s time to say goodbye before the end comes.

Sakamato Days to End After 6 Years in Shonen Jump With Chapter 284

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Sakamoto Days has been circling its end for quite a while now, and that’s all going to be set with Chapter 284 coming this Sunday, November 22nd. The final arc of Yuto Suzuki’s manga originally began late last year as Taro Sakamoto and the others needed to deal with X and the destruction of the former assassination system. It’s been one intense final fight after another, and it all seemed to be wrapping up with its latest chapters. This seemed to be even more the case with Chapter 282 as Sakamoto was able to deal the final blow to X and end the fight once and for all.

Sakamoto Days’ penultimate chapter (Chapter 283) then picks up a year after the fight with X, and reveals that Sakamoto has since opened up even more of his convenience stores all over Japan in that time (just like he dreamed he would). Revealing how Japan has basically returned to peace after all that time, Sakamoto and the others have been working hard to maintain it. But as it gears up for its finale, Sakamoto’s daughter Hana has been kidnapped and it has sparked one final adventure to go out on.

What Does This Mean for Shonen Jump‘s Future?

Courtesy of Shueisha

The end of Sakamoto Days comes just a week after Kenta Shinohara’s Witch Watch released its own final chapter after a five year long run. This marks another two of the longer running hits from Shonen Jump coming to an end one after another, and puts one more nail in the coffin of the late 2010s-early 2020s generation of titles. This will also be the sixth series to reach its respective conclusion with the magazine this year after Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, Hima-ten!, Blue Box and The Elusive Samurai before it.

There are three new titles coming to Shonen Jump through the rest of the month with the first, Jan Is in Danger!, making its own debut this week. That means two replacements are set with Sakamoto Days getting its own replacement soon, and it likely means another title is going to end next week. It’s likely going to be a cancellation, however, as nothing else seems ready to end by its own terms right now. But how do you feel about Sakamoto Days ending after six years? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.