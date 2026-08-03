Major Shonen Jump Series to End With the Perfect Final Villain Twist No One Saw Coming

2026 has been a big year for manga fans, especially those of Shonen Jump, as the magazine continues its trend of debuting new series while many others are either being canceled or reaching their conclusion. What makes this year especially notable, however, is that four major Shonen Jump series have already concluded, while a fifth is nearing its end with twists that are creating a buzz among fans. The wave of major endings began with Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, followed by Chainsaw Man, then Black Clover, and most recently Blue Box in July. Now, the next series approaching its conclusion is Sakamoto Days, which has been in its final phase for a little over a year.

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However, it was only recently that the series also announced it had entered its climax, and the latest couple of chapters have made it clear that the story is indeed nearing its end. The final arc of the assassin fighting manga has reached the point where the titular character is trying to stop one of his friends, who has turned into a villain capable of harboring other people’s personalities and fighting as them. After Nagumo defeats Kei Uzuki following the villain’s fatal blow to Sakamoto, Uzuki returns for one final moment with a new personality. Unexpectedly, it isn’t Takamura’s personality but Sakamoto’s in his prime, making it the perfect setup.

Shonen Jump’s Latest Ending Manga Turns Its Main Hero Into the Final Villain With the Perfect Twist

Image via Shueisha

Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days has always centered on Sakamoto, a renowned assassin who settles down, gains weight, leaves behind his primal assassin skills, and starts a family while running a convenience store. However, the series has repeatedly hinted that there was no one quite like Sakamoto in his prime, with perhaps not even Takamura being able to match him. Sakamoto is portrayed as the perfect assassin, capable of turning virtually anything into a weapon and fighting in any situation, leaving fans wondering what he was truly like at his peak. Fortunately, that wish has finally come true, as Kei Uzuki has harbored Sakamoto’s prime personality from years ago and is now fighting with it in this final battle.

Now, even Nagumo is struggling immensely against X’s Sakamoto personality and was nearly killed, with the other major assassins, including Shishiba, Osaragi, and the remaining former Order members, all standing against this foe. This is a twist no one saw coming, as the series had constantly implied that Sakamoto would die in this battle. However, it has now started to make sense what that actually meant. It seems that, at this stage, Kei Uzuki, while harboring Sakamoto’s personality, is the one who will die instead of the real Sakamoto.

This makes perfect sense because, despite being an assassin series, Sakamoto Days has always been a lighthearted comedy packed with action, and seeing its main hero die in the conclusion never seemed like the right choice. Perhaps with X’s final twist, Sakamoto will “die” through X’s personality while the real Sakamoto remains alive. It could be that, after harboring Sakamoto’s personality, X realizes why he changed, or perhaps the real Sakamoto wakes up with a plan to defeat his prime self. Whatever the case, Shonen Jump’s next major manga ending, Sakamoto Days, has finally entered its climax with the perfect final villain twist, one that no one could have asked to be handled better. It will be unfortunate to lose this series from the magazine after its run of more than five years.