5 Big Shonen Jump Series That Are Likely Ending in 2026 (And We’re Not Ready)

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump is the company’s biggest flagship and the birthplace of some of the most popular manga in the world. Legendary series that defined both the anime and manga industries, such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Naruto, My Hero Academia, and many more, were all born under Shonen Jump’s banner. Even after the conclusion of these iconic titles, except for One Piece, Shonen Jump’s library has continued to grow, consistently producing new legends.

In recent years, however, the number of manga being discontinued, canceled, or brought to a close has steadily increased, as Shonen Jump shifts its focus toward shorter series. While several long-running manga still remain, it appears that some of the magazine’s biggest franchises, including titles that have been running for over a decade, are now nearing their end this year. Here are the five biggest franchises likely to conclude in the coming months.

5) Blue Box

Courtesy of Shueisha

Blue Box might be the most distinct series currently being serialized in Shonen Jump. By using sports as its central driving force, the manga seamlessly blends the shonen and romance genres in a way few series manage to achieve. Having run for nearly five years, the series has surpassed 200 chapters, solidifying its place in the magazine’s lineup.

However, the manga was officially announced to be in its final phases last year, with the Jump Festa event confirming that it will be ending soon. Given that the narrative itself has clearly entered its concluding stages, there is little doubt that Blue Box will reach its end this year. That said, fans will still have more to look forward to, as season 2 of the anime is scheduled to release later this year in the fall.

4) Sakamoto Days

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Sakamoto Days has emerged as one of the magazine’s leading series, stepping up to fill the gap left by major titles like My Hero Academia and joining One Piece as one of its front-runners. However, the manga was announced to be entering its final battle last summer, signaling that its conclusion was drawing near. Since then, the story has remained focused on this decisive conflict, with the titular protagonist finally resurfacing to face the ultimate villain.

It is now clear that this battle is approaching its end, as lingering plot threads are steadily being tied up. It would not be surprising if Sakamoto Days announces its conclusion as soon as next month, given how close the series appears to be to its finale. Still, fans have little reason to worry, as a second season of the anime is currently in production, and a live-action film is also underway.

3) Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has only around 20 chapters released as of this writing. However, the series has undeniably made a strong impact thanks to its predecessor, Jujutsu Kaisen. The original manga’s ending was widely viewed as unsatisfying by fans, and as a result, when this sequel launched last year, it quickly became the standout new series, driven by curiosity over what it would deliver.

When the sequel was announced, it was also confirmed that it would have a short run rather than a full-length serialization, with plans for roughly three volumes. The manga has now nearly fulfilled that initial promise, and with the story currently depicting a full-scale confrontation where all the stakes are at the core, it is clearly nearing its end. It is possible that the series could conclude as soon as next month, alongside Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Part 1 and the Sakamoto Days manga.

2) Chainsaw Man

Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man was originally serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, before moving to the Shonen Jump Plus platform with the start of Part 2. Despite this shift, the series has remained firmly within the Shonen Jump framework and continues to stand as one of its leading titles. At the same time, Part 2’s narrative has been steadily approaching its conclusion, with multiple hints suggesting that the manga may be nearing its end.

In celebration of the latest volume’s release, Chainsaw Man’s editor stated that the manga has entered its climax. Since this volume adapts chapters that are only six chapters behind the most recent chapter, 228, it is possible that the central battle has already concluded. As a result, Chainsaw Man could be among the first major series to wrap up, although its bi-weekly schedule means the ending may arrive later in the year. Even if the manga itself does not end immediately, Part 2 of Chainsaw Man has clearly reached its finale, and fans can expect its conclusion at any time.

1) Black Clover

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Black Clover first began its serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2015, and the series has been part of the Shonen Jump lineup for more than 11 years, despite transitioning to Jump Giga in late 2023. Even after this move, the manga has remained one of Shonen Jump’s biggest titles, and it is now finally approaching its conclusion. In the latest Jump Giga issue, the final battle has been resolved, revealing the victors.

The upcoming chapters, set to be released in the Spring issue of Jump Giga, are expected to be the final ones, focusing on the epilogue and offering a last look at Asta’s journey. Fans have been anticipating the manga’s ending for some time, and although the series went through a challenging transition, there is no denying that Black Clover stands as one of Shonen Jump’s most significant works. Seeing the series reach a proper and satisfying conclusion feels well deserved.

