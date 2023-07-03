Black Butler Anime Revival Announced

The year is 2023, and it looks like Black Butler is ready to return. You read that right, a new report has confirmed a new Black Butler anime is in the works. CloverWorks let fans know Black Butler is returning with a brand-new season, and it will continue the series as we left it back in 2014.

So if you are ready to meet up with Sebastian and Ciel, know you are not alone. The Black Butler fandom have been lying in wait for this exact moment.

The update was shared today during the Crunchyroll Industry Panel at Anime Expo. Coming in 2024, Black Butler will return in tandem under Aniplex and Crunchyroll. A new season of the hit show is coming from CloverWorks, and it will "continue adapting the manga further" for those interested.

IT IS HAPPENING!



Black Butler is back. A new season is dropping next year! Read more: https://t.co/7HIHxfnE2Q pic.twitter.com/K7EdjSD7o7 — Megan Peters ➡️ Anime Expo (@meganpeterscb) July 3, 2023

Crunchyroll has licensed this Black Butler revival for audiences outside of Asia. You can watch the anime's original run on Crunchyroll right now or through Hulu. Netflix and Funimation also stream the anime as many consider the dark fantasy a classic. Created by Yana Toboso, Black Butler began in September 2006 under Square Enix and is still going on. The series was a hit with fans, and the Black Butler anime under A-1 Pictures was picked up globally.

Sadly, the original anime run did not finish adapting the Black Butler manga. The show ended in 2014, so there is still a lot of Toboso's manga to cover. Now, Black Butler plans to bring that to life, so it won't be long before Sebastian starts cutting more deals.

If you want to know more about Black Butler, no sweat! You can get all the info you need here thanks to its official synopsis: "THE BUTLER FROM HELL! Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they'll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil. They're a rare sight, these two: the Butler who dismembers with dazzling cutlery and the Young Master who carries the devil's marking. Rest assured that wherever they may be headed, it'll be one hell of a ride."

What do you make of this big announcement? Are you ready for Black Butler to return? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.