Black Butler: Public School Arc Opening, Ending Released

Black Butler has returned to screens with a brand new season, and Black Butler -Public School Arc- has made its debut with a new opening and ending theme sequence! Black Butler -Public School Arc- is one of the massive franchise returns we're going to see over the course of the now airing Spring 2024 anime schedule, and with it fans are finally getting to see the classic anime series return for a whole new season of episodes. Serving as Season 4 of the first Black Butler anime adaptation, this new series is throwing fans right back into the thick of a new story.

Black Butler -Public School Arc- is now airing its new episodes as of this week, and with the premiere of the fourth season comes a whole new set of opening and ending theme sequences to help bring it all to life. The new opening for Black Butler -Public School Arc- is titled "Fanatic Parade – The Parade of Battlers," as performed by Otoha, and you can check it out in action in the video above. The new ending theme is titled "Shokuzai" as performed by SID, and you can find it in the video below.

How to Watch Black Butler Season 4

Directed by Kenjiro Okada for studio CloverWorks with Hiroyuki Yoshino serving as the head writer, Yumi Shimizu providing the character designs, and Ryo Kawasaki composing the music, Black Butler -Public School Arc- is now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. The new anime picks up from where the previous TV and feature film releases for the Black Butler franchise left off of years ago, and you can find them all streaming with Crunchyroll as well.

Aniplex teases what to expect from Black Butler -Public School Arc- as such, "Butler Sebastian Michaelis works with his 13-year-old master, the earl Ciel Phantomhive, to do the dirty work of 'the Queen's guard do' in nineteenth century England's gritty underworld. One day, Ciel receives a letter from Queen Victoria telling him that several students at Weston College, one of England's top public schools, have seemingly disappeared... including a relative of hers named Derrick. And so, Sebastian and Ciel infiltrate Weston College to get to the bottom of the matter. What truly happened to these students?"

What do you think of the new opening and ending for Black Butler Season 4? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!