Black Butler: Public School Arc Episode Count Revealed

Black Butler is finally back in action with Season 4 of the anime, and with its premiere has revealed how many episodes Black Butler -Public School Arc- will last for! Black Butler is just one of the major franchises returning for new episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, but it's a bigger return for many fans who have been waiting to see more of the anime since the TV anime and movies came to an end several years ago. But now that the anime is back with another arc, it's time to get ready for what's next.

Black Butler -Public School Arc- is the first new season of the series is several years, and the anime has confirmed it will be sticking around for a single cour of episodes. According to listings for the Blu-ray and DVD releases for the new season in Japan, Black Clover -Public School Arc- will last for 11 episodes in total. This means it will air from April to some time in late June before the Summer 2024 anime schedule kicks off later this July.

(Photo: CloverWorks)

Where to Watch Black Butler Season 4

Directed by Kenjiro Okada for studio CloverWorks with Hiroyuki Yoshino serving as the head writer, Yumi Shimizu providing the character designs, and Ryo Kawasaki composing the music, Black Butler -Public School Arc- is now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll. The new anime picks up from where the previous TV and feature film releases for the Black Butler franchise left off, and you can actually catch up with it all streaming with Crunchyroll as well.

Aniplex teases what to expect from Black Butler -Public School Arc- as such, "Butler Sebastian Michaelis works with his 13-year-old master, the earl Ciel Phantomhive, to do the dirty work of 'the Queen's guard do' in nineteenth century England's gritty underworld. One day, Ciel receives a letter from Queen Victoria telling him that several students at Weston College, one of England's top public schools, have seemingly disappeared... including a relative of hers named Derrick. And so, Sebastian and Ciel infiltrate Weston College to get to the bottom of the matter. What truly happened to these students?"

Is this going to be enough episodes for Black Butler Season 4? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!