Black Cat Anime Teases Revival Ahead of 20th Anniversary

It is hard to believe that Black Cat came to a close nearly 20 years ago. The anime's finale will hit a big milestone next year, and it seems the team behind the shonen anime is gearing up to celebrate. After all, Black Cat posted an update for fans out of nowhere the other day, and fans are hoping Kentaro Yabuki's series is considering a comeback.

The whole thing came to light this week when an official Twitter page for Black Cat surfaced. The anime got its very own social media profile despite Black Cat having been done for years. According to the page, it was created to bring fans "the latest information on the series." So if you are not following the anime's new Twitter, you will want to catch up ASAP.

Of course, the page's appearance made the Black Cat fandom raise their eyebrows. It has been ages since the older series has said a peep, after all. Yabuki's manga began in July 2000 and wrapped just shy of four years later. As for the anime, Black Cat rolled out 23 full episodes and a single OVA before closing shop. This means Black Cat wasn't around for long, but it did leave a strong impression on fans.

When 2024 comes around, Black Cat will have been done for two decades, so all eyes are on Yabuki's series in light of the milestone. The appearance of a Black Cat manga has fans thinking a comeback is on the horizon. After years in the dark, a special Black Cat anime could be on its way, but there is no solid answer available for fans. If they want to know about Black Cat's future, they will have to wait until Black Cat makes some sort of announcement on its Twitter.

For those who have never seen Black Cat, rest easy! You can find the original anime streaming on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and even Amazon. For more details on Yabuki's old-school hit, you can read its official synopsis here: "Sven is your run-of-the-mill sweeper (a.k.a. bounty hunter) – down on his luck, haunted by the perpetual grumbling of his stomach and looking to make enough cash just to get by. When a damsel in distress enlists his aid, Sven crosses paths with the worst possible luck – Black Cat (a.k.a. Train Heartnet). At odds now with the branded assassin, Sven seeks to save a young girl before the unlucky Number can carry out his mission.

But fate has brought these three together for a reason, as Sven adopts two stray pupils – The former Chronos eraser Train and the young bio-weapon Eve. As these newfound companions seek out a new way of life, the past proves unwilling to let them go free. Sought by both the Chronos Numbers and the Taoist revolutionary group risen against them, the Apostles of the Star, their happy ending will require more than just luck.…"

What do you think about this special Black Cat tease...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.