Yusuke Murata Announces Eyeshield 21 Revival With Special Anime PV

It really seems the artist behind One-Punch Man can do no wrong. Yusuke Murata helped Saitama reached the big leagues years ago when One-Punch Man got its own manga. In the years since, Murata has become one of manga's most impressive artists with many calling him one of the greatest ever. So of course, all eyes were on Murata when he posted a curious video about Eyeshield 21.

After all, the artist shared a video to Twitter highlighting Eyeshield 21. The animation reel appears to have been done by Murata which is rather impressive on its own. The colorful promo goes on to confirm Murata is working on a new Eyeshield 21 one-shot known as Brain x Brave. The one-shot also inspired this animated promo, and the two projects were ordered to honor the 21st anniversary of Eyeshield 21.

Obviously, the art we've seen for this anniversary project is gorgeous, and there is more on the way. A full one-shot is in the works under Murata, after all. This is hardly a surprise given the mangaka brought Eyeshield 21 to life decades ago. In July 2002, Murata worked with writer Riichiro Inagaki to bring Eyeshield 21 to life, and the popular sports series ended in 2009.

Now, Murata is back at work on Eyeshield 21 after a long stint. Of course, the artist is keeping busy with One-Punch Man and its monthly updates. The manga did just kickstart a new arc involving the Neo Hunters. If you want to read the One-Punch Man manga, it is available through the Shonen Jump app. And as for Eyeshield 21, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Wimpy Sena Kobayakawa has been running away from bullies all his life. But when the football gear comes on, things change--Sena's speed and uncanny ability to elude big bullies just might give him what it takes to become a great high school football hero! Catch all the bone-crushing action and slapstick comedy of Japan's hottest football manga!

What does a wimpy kid who's been bullied all his life have to depend on but his own two feet? Sena Kobayakawa is about to start his first year in high school and he's vowed not to get picked on anymore. Unfortunately, the sadistic captain of the football team already has his eye on Sena and his lightning-fast speed."

