Animaniacs Revival Gets Hit By Censors in Latin America

The Animaniacs might have wrapped up its revival run with Hulu earlier this year with the release of its third and final season, but it seems like the broadcast for the series in Latin America has been hit with some surprising bits of censorship! The Animaniacs was revived with new episodes in one of the most surprising announcements for the Hulu streaming service in the last few years, and like the original iteration of the animated series, The Animaniacs returned with new takes on all of the wild changes that have happened to the TV landscape and the world since the Warner Brothers (and their sister Dot) last were able to wreak havoc.

The Animaniacs has begun its official broadcast launch with Cartoon Network Latin America earlier this Spring, and fans have reportedly noticed the changes to the series' original streaming release for the new broadcast in these Latin American countries in particular. It reportedly ranges from smaller changes such as removing references to particular innuendo, to more notable edits such as removing a cut of Pinky taking off his robe as pointed out by @ElBoniMaxi on Twitter:

No se si lo notaron, pero en el estreno de Animaniacs 2020 por Cartoon Network Latinoamerica, hubo una pequeña censura que no se si lograron notar pic.twitter.com/UMMDPx6mBl — ßoniMaxi (@ElBoniMaxi) May 9, 2023

What's Been Censored on The Animaniacs?

These changes have been noted by fans since The Animaniacs began their broadcast in Cartoon Network Latin America earlier this Spring, and further reinforce that the series continues to do what made it so special all those years ago. The Animaniacs was famous for playing with how much the series could actually get away with, and it seems like that spirit is still alive for the revival. If you wanted to check out the new version of the series for yourself all three seasons of the new The Animaniacs series are now streaming with Hulu.

They tease the final season as such, "Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies and even some important safety tips. Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant, even all the way into outer space. Keep an eye out for season one favorites Starbox and Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor."

