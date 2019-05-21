Black Clover Teases Next Anime Arc with New Poster

Black Clover‘s manga is in the midst of a climactic final battle in what has been the most intense, action-packed, and lore building arc of the series to date. The ninth arc is so intense that there’s still not an official name for it, and fans have been left to their own devices as to what to call it. Nevertheless, this arc is definitely one fans have wanted to see in the anime as it involves a major war with the Elves. Now, fans can finally brace themselves for its its big anime debut coming up soon.

Black Clover shared a new poster for this huge Elf arc, and there are a few major spoilers to be found. Though being out of context lessens some of the pain, you should proceed with caution if you want to watch the anime completely unaware of what’s coming. You’ll find the new poster below!

Black Clover New Key Visual. pic.twitter.com/aVm2LeY5ZC — SPY (@Spytrue) May 20, 2019

With the end of the Royal Knights arc coming to an end in the next couple of episodes of the series as the final fight of the selection tournament is kicking off in the next episode, the poster above teases the next arc which incorporates those who have been selected for the special new squad of knights. Without giving too much away, the Clover Kingdom will soon find itself victim to a sudden — and surprising — invasion of the Elf race.

Tying back to the plot threads and mysteries left in the air by the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s power, this arc sets Asta and the others on a path against some of the toughest opponents and darkest evils they have ever faced. With no official start date for this new arc in the anime as of yet, fans will be keeping a close eye on the next few episodes of the series for sure.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.