Black Clover Launches Popularity Poll Ahead of Finale

Black Clover has launched a new popularity poll ahead of its big finale. Black Clover really took fans by surprise when it suddenly announced that the anime would be coming to an end on March 30th. That means that as of this writing, Black Clover's anime run only has about six episodes left in its run. With the end of the anime drawing near, now it's the perfect time to look back on some of the anime's biggest and best moments so far. This seems to be what the team behind the series has planned as well.

Black Clover's official Twitter account announced they have launched a new popularity poll where they are asking fans to choose their favorite scenes from the anime overall. Ten lucky winners in Japan will get a special poster commemorating the anime's finale, and the choices spotlighted here include notable moments such as the Wizard King's fight with Licht, the fight against Zagred, and more.

Although the final broadcast for Black Clover will be taking place on March 30th, the series did tease it will have an important announcement to make when that final episode airs. Considering how the recent slate of episodes confirm it will continue to adapt Yuki Tabata's original manga, there's no real way the anime can truly end with something original at this point. So much of the speculation surrounding the ending seems to believe that the anime will continue with another season some day, but it remains to be seen until that final episode airs.

