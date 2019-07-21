Black Clover Shows-Off Intense Wizard King Battle

One of the major reasons fans keep coming back to Black Clover, to the point where it was so popular it went far beyond its initial 51 episode order, is that every so often fans are treated to some impressively animated battles and sequences. The latest episode featured one of such intriguing sequences, and was boosted even further by showing off the extent of the Wizard King Julius Novachrono’s power.

In the latest episode of the series, the Eye of the Midnight Sun has begun a major attack on the Clover Kingdom in search of the magic stones and this has led to their leader, Licht, challenging Novachrono directly. You can check out the impressive fight in the video above.

In Episode 92, it’s revealed that the Golden Dawn’s William Vangeance is indeed Licht of the Eye of the Midnight Sun, but there’s a twist. Rather than him being the leader, he reveals that he has a second soul inside of him, and this is Licht the elf, who is seeking revenge for the humans’ massacring of his people. He’s seeking the magic stones for this purpose, and two of them are in the Wizard King’s possession.

The Wizard King’s magic was previously revealed to be time based, which allows him to speed up or stop time completely. But the battle with Licht showed new sides of this magic as Novachrono revealed that his magic actually steals time for his opponents. Healing a wound Licht gave him, Novachrono revealed that his magic takes from others and allows him to use it as its whim.

This also applies to his Mana Skin, which allows him to briefly see into the future. Though Licht is a bad match up for him as his light magic is the one magic with the speed to keep up with the Wizard King. Although the end of the episode has Novachrono in an advantageous position, this battle could go either way in the next episode of the series.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.