New Black Clover Episode Taps One of Japan’s Most Talented Animators

Black Clover has become one of the most popular shonen series in the anime industry. Often held up to predecessors like Naruto, this Studio Pierrot show has become a favorite with action fans. Of course, the TV show has run into some animation critiques in the past, but it seems Black Clover is looking to reverse that soon.

After all, the show has just put out episode 93, and the gorgeous outing features work from one of anime’s most talented artists.

Over on Twitter, artist Tatsuhiro Ariyoshi was confirmed to working on episode 93. The artist, who’s known for animating scenes with paint on glass, will be animating a key scene in episode 93 which means one thing…

i joined TV-anime “Black clover #93” with 1 cut.

Episode 93 of Black Clover is going to feature some top-tier animation.

For those who follow Japanese animation, Ariyoshi will be a familiar name. The artist has a huge gathering online. His smooth animation reels have gone viral several times over, and it seems Studio Pierrot has tasked the gifted animator with making Black Clover‘s latest episode one for animation fanatics to remember.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.