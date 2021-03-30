Black Clover Finale Floods Internet with Praise from Fans
The end of an era has come for one beloved shonen anime. After coming to screen a few years ago, Black Clover has finally come to its end. The anime released its final episode today after months of lead-up, and fans are parting ways with Asta with the most generous of goodbyes.
The whole thing began this morning when Black Clover released its new episode. After a solid wait, the anime made good on its promise to end the anime as it had caught up with its manga. For the time being, it seems Black Clover will be off the air until the manga finished in order to give Studio Pierrot more content to adapt. And with there being no end in sight, anime fans wanted to assure Black Clover they would wait for its comeback no matter how long it takes.
You can find a slew of those reactions below from Black Clover fans as they shower episode 170 with praise. The big update not only gave Asta a glow-up he has long deserved, but they learned more about Liebe and Asta's mother. The emotional episode was as gorgeous as it was emotional for fans, so the finale gets a perfect score from netizens. Of course, the solid landing makes it even harder to say goodbye to Black Clover, but it will not be forever.
There is no official word on the anime continuing one day, but Black Clover has at least made one promise. It has been announced that Black Clover will be getting a movie. The feature is expected to debut in 2022 and tide fans over until the anime can return one day. But for now, Black Clover will live solely on the page as its manga marches ahead into new adventures.
What did you make of this big finale? Do you hope Black Clover heads back to TV before long? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
See You Soon
Watched Black Clover 169 and 170 today and even though I'm caught up with the manga, it still made me smile and cry so fucking much.
Thank you to the whole Black Clover production/animation team! Great job everyone! See y'all soon on the movie! 😊#BlackClover ♣️ pic.twitter.com/xVcMd7I6PW— omar (@omaryown) March 30, 2021
Thank You So Much
In honor of the end of the #BlackClover anime, a handful of Black Clover artists gathered together for a celebratory collab! Thank you Tabata + the hardworking staff of Studio pierrot#ブラクロ最終回 #BC170
All artist credits are linked here! https://t.co/InwDNeIxYG pic.twitter.com/EbP8GOsLbU— light (@lightofthedeep) March 30, 2021
Let It Out
F-CK! I cried so hard when Liebe smiled and called Asta Licita's kid 😭 plus Beautiful was playing in the back just made it even more heartfelt. #BlackClover #BlackClover170 #ブラッククローバー #ブラクロ最終回 pic.twitter.com/F4VlhYM1uc pic.twitter.com/veoPECof48— Matt_Shoots 📖:Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken (@Matt_shoots2) March 30, 2021
Patience is Key
Wow what an amazing finale to the anime!! Everything was perfectly done!! Words can’t describe how grateful I am to the BC staff. It’s gonna be a while before we hear anything about the anime so let’s look forward to the movie!! #BlackClover #ブラッククローバー— Moe🌑 BC170 (@MoeSand_) March 30, 2021
Too Good
That episode was f-cking perfect for the ending man 😭
And when Beautiful played at the end 😭😭😭😭😭. 10/10 episode— Harsh (@last_outlaw_) March 30, 2021
#ブラクロ最終回 pic.twitter.com/jG4tsUvLGA
A Wild Rollercoaster
Man.. Its really the end for now huh😭What an amazing finale to wrap up 170 episodes of Black Clover. An episode with rollercoaster of emotions and I can't thank the staff enough for their three and a half years of service to Black Clover😭Thank you!!#ブラクロ最終回 #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/4hH3TH6ftv— ɴɪxᴋ 𝗕𝗖𝟭𝟳𝟬 (@NixkSenpai) March 30, 2021
See You Again
Black Clover’s finale created a bridge from the first episode to its last in the most heartwarming way. Haruka Mirai is a beautiful ending that leaves us breathless with a promise — we’ll see Black Clover again in the faraway future.
#ブラクロ最終回 #BlackClover_with_Treasure pic.twitter.com/YXA86ruQu3— max (@ZORAlDEALE) March 30, 2021