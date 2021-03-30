Black Clover Finale Floods Internet with Praise from Fans

The end of an era has come for one beloved shonen anime. After coming to screen a few years ago, Black Clover has finally come to its end. The anime released its final episode today after months of lead-up, and fans are parting ways with Asta with the most generous of goodbyes.

The whole thing began this morning when Black Clover released its new episode. After a solid wait, the anime made good on its promise to end the anime as it had caught up with its manga. For the time being, it seems Black Clover will be off the air until the manga finished in order to give Studio Pierrot more content to adapt. And with there being no end in sight, anime fans wanted to assure Black Clover they would wait for its comeback no matter how long it takes.

(Photo: Pierrot)

You can find a slew of those reactions below from Black Clover fans as they shower episode 170 with praise. The big update not only gave Asta a glow-up he has long deserved, but they learned more about Liebe and Asta's mother. The emotional episode was as gorgeous as it was emotional for fans, so the finale gets a perfect score from netizens. Of course, the solid landing makes it even harder to say goodbye to Black Clover, but it will not be forever.

There is no official word on the anime continuing one day, but Black Clover has at least made one promise. It has been announced that Black Clover will be getting a movie. The feature is expected to debut in 2022 and tide fans over until the anime can return one day. But for now, Black Clover will live solely on the page as its manga marches ahead into new adventures.

What did you make of this big finale? Do you hope Black Clover heads back to TV before long? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.