Black Clover Fans Can't Wait for its New Movie
Black Clover fans really can't wait for its new movie! It's a big day for fans of Yuki Tabata's original manga series as not only is the manga celebrating its sixth anniversary of running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the anime will be reaching its end with its final episode airing at the end of March. But while the TV series will be officially ending, the franchise is far from over as it was announced that the series will be debuting its very first feature film! Seeing such a confirmation, fans are undoubtedly excited.
Although there are unfortunately no details just yet as to what we can expect to see from the very first movie in the franchise, an expansion of the franchise in this way is quite exciting considering the anime has been running for four years at this point when it finally airs its final episode. With 170 episodes under its belt, there's no telling what this staff can accomplish with a new kind of schedule for a feature film given what they did for the weekly releases.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Black Clover's big movie announcement, and let us know your thoughts! Are you excited to see a Black Clover movie? What do you want to see from the new film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Congratulations to the Staff!
Black Clover is announced to receive a movie for the 6th Anniversary! Congratulations Tabata and the staffs 🥳🍀 pic.twitter.com/hR2PyUWi69— Blackclover.gif ♠️ (@CloverGIF) March 28, 2021
Fans All Over are Eating Good!
Black Clover and Jujutsu Kaisen movies?? WE MOVE pic.twitter.com/P71RU71YSx— Rika | Tsundere Gang CRO | (@sinofsomeone) March 24, 2021
New Movies Everywhere!
YOU GET A MOVIE!
YOU GET A MOVIE!
YOU GET A MOVIE!
EVERYBODY GETS A MOVIE!
• Demon Slayer— ᴠ ᴇ ʟ ɪ (@VeliSensei) March 24, 2021
• My Hero Academia
• Jujutsu Kaisen
• Black Clover pic.twitter.com/xeSUT5dRDz
Well Deserved!
I’m glad Black Clover is getting a movie. Pierrot has been at it for like almost 4 years so a rest of some sort is well deserved. Ntm the anime has been catching up to the manga quick so this gives time for more chapters to stack. A positive thing for the series all around.— marv 🎐 (@bankaism) March 24, 2021
Looking Good Already!
Super excited for the Black Clover movie coming out 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/UdDTqJ9Zj4— Hells ▬▬|══════ﺤ༄🖤 (@Hells1995) March 28, 2021
Thank You Tabata and the Staff!
Black Clover is getting a movie, I really can't process how far Black Clover has come, thank you Tabata and the Black Clover anime staff for everything you have done for us.#BlackClover #ブラクロ映画化 pic.twitter.com/qPu6YMDs2i— nanbread (@nankiller77) March 28, 2021
This New Gen is Leading the Way
Black Clover movie ✅
Jujutsu Kaisen movie ✅
Demon Slayer movie ✅
New Gen trio eating good ong pic.twitter.com/DNTg1yUJZ4— Jamal🎐༄ #BC170 (@jamalmoraess) March 26, 2021
So Exciting!
I've been asking for a Black Clover movie since the beginning... I'm going to cry😭😭😭— 🥚kiwbvi🥚 (@kiwbvi) March 28, 2021
I'M SO EXCITED FOR THIS.
Now just be Yoshihara on charge and let him have a proper schedule to call his friends and make an incredible movie!!!! pic.twitter.com/qgYXFKZN5F
Time to Get Seats Already!
Me tryna get front row seats for when the Black Clover movie hits theaters pic.twitter.com/o5vQeIfUqc— Patrick Vidal |BlackLivesMatter| (@Pattycake804) March 24, 2021
Put Me Down for Ten!
Me walking into my 10th rewatch of the black clover movie: pic.twitter.com/fjacuLQer3— Dentz aka chris CW: Maid-Sama! (@Kiyobolo05) March 27, 2021