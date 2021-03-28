Black Clover Fans Can't Wait for its New Movie

Black Clover fans really can't wait for its new movie! It's a big day for fans of Yuki Tabata's original manga series as not only is the manga celebrating its sixth anniversary of running in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the anime will be reaching its end with its final episode airing at the end of March. But while the TV series will be officially ending, the franchise is far from over as it was announced that the series will be debuting its very first feature film! Seeing such a confirmation, fans are undoubtedly excited.

Although there are unfortunately no details just yet as to what we can expect to see from the very first movie in the franchise, an expansion of the franchise in this way is quite exciting considering the anime has been running for four years at this point when it finally airs its final episode. With 170 episodes under its belt, there's no telling what this staff can accomplish with a new kind of schedule for a feature film given what they did for the weekly releases.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Black Clover's big movie announcement, and let us know your thoughts! Are you excited to see a Black Clover movie? What do you want to see from the new film?