Black Clover: Who Will Be the Ultimate Wizard King?

Black Clover is currently in the middle of a massive three month hiatus as series creator Yuki Tabata gets ready for the final arc of the series. This final arc has been officially titled as "The Ultimate Wizard King," and thus teases that we will get to see a new Wizard King crowned either during or at the end of the series overall. With so much time left before the final arc even begins, it's left one burning question as to whether Asta or Yuno will actually get the chance to make their dreams come true. There are too many variables leading into the grand finale.

With the lead in to the final arc revealing that the main villain for the final arc, and thus the final villain for the series as a whole, will be a version of the Wizard King himself, there's no way around the fact that the Clover Kingdom will need a new Wizard King when all is said and done. Asta and Yuno have both also declared their renewed intention to become the Wizard King someday, and it is very likely that one of them will get that ultimate honor. But at the same time, we've seen this kind of swerve before in other action series.

Take Naruto, for example. Although Naruto Uzumaki had been openly discussing his dream of becoming a Hokage throughout the entire series run, he didn't actually get the venerable position until it was over. The position had been filled twice until he was basically ready as a person for the responsibility, and that could end up being the same kind of situation here. Asta and Yuno could very well want the position, but there's also a high chance it goes to someone like Yami (unless he dies), who's been against that kind of responsibility for so long that he seems like the perfect choice.

It would be a bitter pill to swallow through the final arc of the series, and maybe even as it comes to an end, but also would sort of make sense. Yuno has many more responsibilities to the Spade Kingdom than he wants to take on now, and Asta's ultimate journey has really been to be accepted by those around him. It's something he's already getting within the Black Bulls, and a finale where he becomes the Black Bulls Captain would fulfill this character journey without giving us that dream position.

Then again, why shouldn't Asta or Yuno be the Ultimate Wizard King? Why can't Black Clover just give us a super happy ending? Maybe they both end up sharing the position as it will mean something else when the final battle is over! Either way, we'll see a new Wizard King. Hopefully it's one that we can all agree is a great idea. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!