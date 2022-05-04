Black Clover Cosplay Eases the Hiatus With Noelle

✖

Black Clover is currently in the midst of one lengthy hiatus while series creator Yuki Tabata prepares for the final arc of the manga, and one awesome Noelle Silva cosplay is keeping the series alive in the meantime. The anime wrapped up its impressive 170 episode run last year, and while there are plans to continue with a new movie next year, the thing that has been keeping fans a float this whole time has been the original manga series. It's been taking the story far beyond where the anime ended, but now it too has been put on hold for a while.

That means without new episodes of the anime or even new chapters of the manga for the next chunk of the year, there will be unfortunately a major lack of Black Clover until either one returns. Thankfully fans of the series are able to keep the franchise alive through their sheer love for it alone, and now artist @hikegotime on Instagram is showing off why fans are keeping the franchise afloat with one awesome take on one of the series' main heroines, Noelle Silva. You can check it out below:

Black Clover's anime will be continuing with its very first feature film. Unfortunately, outside of the general 2023 release window set with the initial announcement, there have been very few concrete details about what to expect from the new project. With the manga series providing an entire arc following the end of the anime, and the final arc of the series will likely be in the heat of its run by the time the movie comes around, there are all sorts of paths for the potential new feature film to follow if it wants to. Then again, fans would also love to see a full anime series return someday.

There has been so much seen from this Spade Kingdom Raid arc alone that would make for a great full TV anime return in the future, and that's not even including what we can hope to see with the final arc of the series as a whole. When it's all wrapped up, maybe we'll get to see the anime again? But until then, luckily fans are keeping it afloat through awesome tributes like this one and theories about what could be coming next!

What do you think? Are you ready to see what's coming in Black Clover's final arc? What are you going to be doing while we have to wait for it to return? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!