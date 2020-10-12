Black Clover Shares Full Look at Asta's Devil's True Form

✖

Black Clover has started Asta on a terrifying new training mission in which he'll have to go face to face with his Devil, and to truly cement this monumental face off, the newest chapter of Yuki Tabata's manga has shared a full look at the true form of Asta's Devil. When the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad kidnapped Yami and Vangeance with the intent to sacrifice them and open the gates to the underworld, the Black Bulls' Vice Captain revealed his plans to train Asta to use his Devil power better and make him the Clover Kingdom's ultimate warrior.

With the previous chapter of the series officially kicking off Asta's Devil magic training with Nacht, Asta is now tasked with defeating his Devil in order to fully make a contract with it and truly use the Devil's power. But in this new training, Asta has finally gotten a good look at what the Devil inside of his grimmoire truly looks like.

After it initially seemed like Asta's Devil would be a reflection of himself when we saw a bit of its face toward the end of the last chapter, Chapter 267 of the series gives us a full look at Asta's Devil and his face is truly unique. Although we have yet to see his body, this is our fullest look at the Devil's true self yet.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Asta's Devil has been teased to be unique from the other Devils with the interactions with the others we have seen in the series thus far, but the newest chapter reveals that there are more secrets still needing to be revealed as to the potential identity of Asta's Devil. Not only do we not know its name, but we don't know how the Devil truly feels about Asta.

Through the beginning of the fight against his Devil, Asta truly believes that his Devil is fighting with no malice towards him. Not only that, but there's a brief flashback that teases that there is far more to the Devil's past than has been revealed in the series yet. But what do you think?

What do you think Asta's Devil's true form really will be? How do you think it feels about Asta? Will Asta be able to reach an agreement with his Devil and form an official contract to make himself stronger? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!