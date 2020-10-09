Black Clover Goes Full Bleach with Asta's New Devil Training

✖

Asta is now training to make his Devil magic stronger, and Black Clover's newest chapter went full Bleach with his newest training mission. With only two days before the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad begin their ritual to open the gates of the Underworld by sacrificing Yami and Vangeance, Asta is now training how to use his Devil's power with the Black Bulls Vice Captain Nacht. In the newest chapter of the series, Nacht is set out to teach Asta a technique to control the Devil inside of him and thus looks fairly familiar to Tite Kubo's Bleach.

In Bleach, when Ichigo Kurosaki is first training how to master a real Zanpakuto, he's tasked with defeated the spirit inside of it and later even has to overcome the more demonic, Hollow part of himself in the same way. Now Asta has to do that very thing as the newest chapter teases a fight with the Devil inside of his grimmoire.

This concept is nowhere near unique to just Tite Kubo's Bleach alone, but it's certainly the most apt comparison as Chapter 266 sees Nacht detail the Devil-Binding Ritual. In order for Asta to better use the Devil's power rather than just borrowing it like before, this ritual needs Asta to defeat his Devil.

To get the full range of his Devil's abilities, Nacht summons Asta's Devil to the human world inside of a special circle. This removes Asta's Devil arm and now has him face to face with his Devil for the first real time. If this does play out like Ichigo's training in Bleach, then there's a good chance Asta will be far stronger after this fight.

But if it's also like Bleach, it's going to be a lot harder for Asta before it gets better as his Devil will likely provide one of the strongest opponents he has faced yet. Unlike Bleach, however, Asta has been able to get through his fights through sheer effort and positivity. Perhaps the same will happen here?

