Black Clover Reveals Game-Changing Devil Host Ability

Black Clover is laying the groundwork for its next big arc as the Clover Kingdom prepares to go to war against the Spade Kingdom, and the series really upped the ante with a game-changing Devil Host ability revealed in the newest chapter. Asta has been learning far more about the Devils lately after fighting the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, and he and the other Black Bulls also realized how truly unprepared they were. It was a good thing then that hope soon arrived in the form of the Black Bulls' Vice Captain, Nacht, who is now going to teach Asta how to better use his Devil power.

It was a surprise for fans to find that Nacht was a Devil host as well, and even more of a surprise to see that the Black Bulls had a Devil host before Asta came along (explaining why Yami was so quick to recruit Asta). Not only that, the series then made an even more surprising reveal in the newest chapter of the series. Because when Nacht confronted the Clover Kingdom's Magic Knight Captains, he summoned four more Devils that he had in his possession. Meaning that it's possible to host more than one at a time.

Through our experiences with the Devils thus far, each of them has been directly tied to a host. Then these hosts' bodies are changed as they are slowly taken over by the Devil's power and abilities -- leading to their Weg. But Nacht was immediately different right off the bat as he not only had his body change when he uses Devil power, but his Devils can appear outside of his body completely. He summons them forward.

Nacht does not name these other Devils, nor do they speak like the first Devil of his we met, Gimodelo, so there are a few questions needing to be answered. Are these Devils in the same kind of realm as the ten Devils established to be in the underworld, or are they like Asta's Devil where they exist on the fringe? But more importantly, Nacht needs to explain whether or not this is some kind of technique and is indeed four more Devils in his possession.

But what do you think? Surprised to see that it's possible someone can host more than one Devil? Could this be something Asta learn to do as well? Is this an ability unique to Nacht or did he learn how to do it in the Spade Kingdom?