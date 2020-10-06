Black Clover Reveals the Black Bulls Vice Captain's Magic

✖

After surprising Black Clover fans with the reveal of the Black Bulls' Vice Captain in a previous chapter, the newest chapter of the series has revealed what kind of magic he can use. It was a surprise when Nacht first made his debut in the series after the Black Bulls lost a major fight against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. After revealing that he has spent the rest of the series undercover in Spade Kingdom waiting for the Devil users to make their move, now he is gearing up to train Asta how to use his own Devil.

When it was implied that Nacht had no magic of his own, and instead strengthened himself up with multiple Devils attached to himself, Nacht revealed in the newest chapter of the series how he was able to get around so fast without leaving traces of movement. As it turns out, it's tied to his Shadow magic abilities.

Chapter 266 of the series sees Nacht begin to train Asta as there are only two days until the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad begins their ritual to sacrifice Yami and Vangeance to open the gates to the underworld. He and Asta travel to a new place by sinking into his shadow, and Nacht reveals that it's shadow magic.

(Photo: Shueisha)

This magic allows him, and anything he might be touching, to move from one shadow to another. Asta likens it to Finral's spatial magic, but it's clearly a little more intricate as he's able to move without much detection from the others. This explains how he was able to break into the Magic Knight Captains' meeting in a previous chapter of the series as well.

But this isn't the only power that Nacht has as he reveals that he wants to teach Asta how to control the Devil magic within his body by having Asta form an official contract with his Devil. He confirms that he has already done it with the several Devils we saw him use before, and it's clear that there's still so much we don't know about Nacht and his hidden powers.

What do you think of Nacht so far in Black Clover? Curious to see how strong he can be with his Devils and Shadow magic? How do you think Asta will be able to stack up with his training? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!