Black Clover Teases New Asta Power-Up

Black Clover‘s latest arc has challenged Asta and the other Royal Knights against a stronger opponent than ever before, and each new chapter of the manga has seemingly made Devil stronger with every page. No matter what tricks Asta and the others try, Devil has proven that he can heal from every attack. This has gone to its peak in the latest chapter, and it might just take Asta to the next level.

As Devil has revealed he can regenerate even after his body is completely destroyed in Black Clover Chapter 207, Asta realizes that his anti-magic is the only thing that could potentially take it down and he channels more power into his sword than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Chapter 207, Licht shows the full potential of Asta’s second anti-magic sword as he gathers the light magic of the other elves across the Clover Kingdom and delivers a devastating attack against Devil. Though his body is destroyed, his heart remained so he was able to regenerate his body thanks to his word magic. Magic just does not impact Devil for long.

Seeing this other sword he’s been carrying around in action, Asta wonders whether his anti-magic sword has power or potential that he has yet to tap into. Noting that he was able to block the Devil’s magic before, Asta notes that while his anti-magic is weaker against Devil it’s still effective. So the end of Chapter 207 sees Asta channel more of his anti-magic in his sword and darkness begins to swirl around his Black Asta form.

There’s currently no telling what this will actually do for Asta as it could either be a sword power-up, or it could be a levelling up of his Black Asta form. But there’s a sense that whatever is brewing, it’s going to help Asta turn the tables in this fight against Devil. With a fully powered Licht, Yuno, and the First Wizard King by his side, perhaps this battle will finally go their way at last.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.