Black Clover Reveals Asta's New Anti-Magic Trick

Black Clover is getting ready for the final battles of Yuki Tabata's manga series overall, and the newest chapter of Black Clover has revealed a new anti-magic trick Asta is bringing into the final arc! The Ultimate Wizard King arc started off on a terrible foot for Asta as he took a massive loss to Lucius Zogratis and was sent to the Land of the Sun before the final battles for the fate of the Clover Kingdom began. But upon getting sent to this new country, Asta ended up training in a whole new kind of technique that helped him take his anti-magic control to a new level.

The latest slate of Black Clover chapters have put the Black Bulls through the ringer as they had been trying to protect the Door of Fate ritual to quickly bring Asta back to the scene of the battle in the Clover Kingdom, and thankfully they were successful in this endeavor despite all of the near-death damage they took to make it happen. It's here Asta is able to help them quickly recover, and even become stronger, thanks to a new ability he's developed alongside his Zetten training. He can now pass on anti-magic to others.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Black Clover: Asta's New Anti-Magic Power Explained

Black Clover Chapter 367 picks up shortly after Asta was able to return to the battlefield and confirms that he was able to take out the Paladin Damnatio with a single Zetten strike. Confident in his ability to help the Black Bulls despite how near-death they all were, it's explained that Asta now has a greater control over his anti-magic powers than ever before thanks to his Zetten training. Ryuya theorizes that because Asta can make other things anti-magic with his power, it could be applied to people as well.

He also mentions that compatibility with anti-magic and time spent with the people are a factor, but the end of the chapter reveals that Asta was successful in sharing his power with the rest of the Black Bulls squad. Transforming them into the "Ultimate Black Bulls," now the final fights across the Clover Kingdom are at hand and the squad people once ridiculed are actually poised to save everyone before it's all said and done.

How do you feel about Asta's new anti-magic power for Black Clover's final arc? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!