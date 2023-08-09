Black Clover Crowns New Witch Queen in Final Arc

Black Clover is now gearing up for the final fights for the fate of the Clover Kingdom in the manga's final arc, and the newest chapter has moved one big step into the future with the crowning of a new Witch Queen! Black Clover's final arc has been readying for its next major phase as the Magic Knights have been struggling against Lucius Zogratis and his attacking Paladins, but things have finally been shifting back in the Clover Kingdom's direction. Thanks to the Black Bulls' efforts, Asta has officially returned to the Clover Kingdom and is throwing himself head first into the fight.

The previous chapters of the series saw Vanessa Enoteca reach out to her mother the Witch Queen for help in the Witches' Forest in a special ritual that would help to bring Asta back from the Land of the Sun quickly, and thanks to how much they had fought at the risk of their lives, the Black Bulls were able to teleport Asta to their side. But with the Witch Queen using the last of her magic to help save them all from the brink of death, she passes on her crown to another, the Coral Peacock Captain Dorothy Unsworth.

Black Clover: Who Is the Next Witch Queen?

Black Clover Chapter 367 picks up after Asta was able to take out Damnatio with a single use of his new Zetten technique, and it was confirmed by the Witch Queen that Nero's sealing magic was able to keep the Black Bulls from losing their lives completely. But in the Witch Queen using her magic to heal the squad, she reveals that it's going to consume the rest of her remaining power. She asks Vanessa to become the new Witch Queen in her place, but Dorothy volunteers instead.

It was previously revealed that Dorothy had also left the Witches Forest in the past much like Vanessa had, and Dorothy volunteers to become the new Witch Queen because she's done plenty in her teens and twenties...implying that Vanessa still has much to do with her life. And that turns out to be truer than ever as Asta soon uses his anti-magic power to boost Vanessa and the other Black Bulls for the final fights to come.

