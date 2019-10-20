Black Clover’s Asta Comes to Life with Striking Cosplay

When it comes to cosplay, shonen tends to have an advantage with fans. The genre is one of the biggest in the industry, and it has a slew of killer shows out there. Despite a rocky start, Black Clover has become one of the hottest anime series out there, and fans have flocked to it in kind. Now, one of those fans is giving their take on Asta, and fans are loving this aged-up version of the hero.

Over on Instagram, a cosplayer known as Black Aster Cosplay hit up fans with their new look. The Italian fan decided to give Asta a whirl, and his older version of the character has fans eager to see the mage after a timeskip or two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The cosplayer might not have intended to age up Asta with his outfit, but his sharp features make the mage look like an young adult. In this world, there’s a chance Asta has already become the Wizard King. He looks old enough to have reached his goal, and the cosplayer’s gaze is one which would make Yuno wary.

Dressed in his usual Black Bulls outfit, Asta fills out his uniform with ease. The black poncho has all the right embroidery and trimming. Paired with a white-and-blue top, the tunic is tied down by a brown belt. Finally, a pair of blue pants complete the look with Asta’s Grimoire holster. As for his sword, Asta is armed with his usual weapon, and the sword is sized right for this aged-up look. Asta is often dwarfed by his sword in the anime, but it seems a few extra inches makes the sword balance out with the wizard.

What do you make of this magical cosplay? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.