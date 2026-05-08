10 Years Later, Major Shonen Jump Sequel Is Officially Coming to Netflix

As May rolls in, Netflix is bringing another new lineup of interesting anime for fans. The Spring 2026 anime season is currently ongoing, and while new series are released mostly in April, the streaming giant continues to venture into the anime industry with new additions and projects that always pique the interest of anime enthusiasts. Unlike Crunchyroll, which releases dozens of new series in the first season of each quarter and streams weekly episodes, Netflix usually focuses on original series, reviving older anime, and a handful of exciting new shows. In recent years, Netflix’s anime library has grown at an exponential rate and has continued to expand every month. Each month, the platform has exciting updates for anime fans, even if the list of new additions isn’t always long.

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May has another range of surprises for fans, among which Akane-banashi is the most anticipated streaming debut. Furthermore, the platform also added the first season of the beloved Weekly Shonen Jump series, Assassination Classroom, on May 1st, 2026. Only a week after the first season began streaming, the June lineup shared by What’s on Netflix confirmed that Season 2 will begin streaming on June 1st, 2026. The second season wraps up the story, and fans can finally binge it on the platform since the streaming date is just a few days away. Additionally, the anime is also available on Crunchyroll and Prime Video.

What Is Assassination Classroom About?

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This beloved anime series is based on the Weekly Shonen Jump manga by Yuusei Matsui, which was serialized from 2012 to 2016. Only a year before the manga’s conclusion, the anime made its highly anticipated debut and captured fans’ hearts with its unique plot, exceptional characters, and complex themes blended with comedy and action. The story centers around the students of Class 3-E from the elite Kunugigaoka Middle School, who struggle to fit into society. Unlike their schoolmates, the students from that class are cast aside in a small building in the mountains because they are considered the bottom of the barrel.

The students are mostly delinquents and troublemakers who fail to keep up with their academic grades. They waste their days doing anything but study, but their lives take a major turn when they get a new homeroom teacher in the third year of middle school. However, the yellow-colored octopus-like teacher that doesn’t even look human is the biggest threat to the planet, as he claims to be the one who destroyed the moon and wants to do the same to Earth by March next year.

The National Government has kept his existence a secret from the public and accepted his request to become a homeroom teacher while putting the lives of the students in jeopardy. Not only that, but the students are tasked with killing Koro Sensei, even if he’s the best teacher they’ve ever had. However, his extraordinary powers make it impossible for them to lay a hand on him.

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