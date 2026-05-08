Crunchyroll’s Biggest New Anime’s Producer Debunks Major Production Rumor

Witch Hat Atelier made its highly anticipated debut on Crunchyroll as part of the Spring 2026 lineup. The anime was supposed to be released last year, but was delayed due to production issues. The rumors were going around that the anime was under production for seven years. Considering the fact that it has one of the most stunning animations of all time, not many doubted the rumors. The anime is based on the acclaimed Seinen fantasy series written and illustrated by Kamone Shirahama, which has been serialized in Kodansha’s seinen manga magazine Morning Two since July 2016.

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The manga is still ongoing, so we can expect the anime to release multiple seasons, especially after its phenomenal success. A few weeks after the debut, Hiroaki Kojima, the anime’s producer and President of BUG FILMS, clarified how much time it took to produce the anime, debunking a major rumor.

Witch Hat Atelier Was Under Production For 3.5 Years Before Its Premiere

Image courtesy of Bug Films

In his official X account, Kojima shared, “I’m often asked about the production period, so I can’t really go into details, but here’s a little behind-the-scenes information. The anime adaptation was announced in 2022, but BUGFILMS wasn’t involved from the beginning. Thanks to a connection, I officially joined the production in 2023.”

He continued, “So, the actual production period is about 3 and a half years. Even so, among all the titles I’ve worked on so far, this one allowed me the most time, so I’m grateful to everyone on this production committee.”

Considering that the rumors about the anime being under production for 7 years were circulating across social media through several outlets, the Producer clarified the issue for fans. BUG FILMS was only established in 2021, and a year later, the anime was officially announced. It wasn’t until 2023 that the series began production under BUG FILMS, and after the delay, it had one of the most successful anime debuts in recent years.

Witch Hat Atelier Captivates Fans With Gorgeous Visuals and an Intriguing Story

Image Courtesy of BUG Films

Ever since its premiere, the anime has captivated fans with striking visuals that do justice to the manga’s intricate art style. The story is set in a fantasy world brimming with magic, where only those born with the ability can become witches. While magic is a part of everyone’s daily lives, only a handful of people are able to use it. An ordinary young girl, Coco, spends her days dressmaking at her mother’s shop and yearns to become a witch, even though she knows it will never be possible.

However, her dream finally comes true when she meets Qifrey, a renowned witch, who came to her mother’s boutique. After unknowingly causing a tragic accident, she learns a major secret about the witches that has been hidden from the world. In order to seek her help in finding a mysterious perpetrator who is using forbidden magic, Qifrey invites her to join his Atelier and grants her the opportunity to become a witch.

However, the journey ahead of her is gruesome as she delves into the unknown world of witches. The series premiered is streaming both subbed and dubbed versions on Crunchyroll and adds new episodes every Monday at 7:00 A.M. PT. Additionally, while Netflix is also streaming the anime, it’s only limited to various regions in Asia and has yet to reveal a date for fans in the U.S. The first season of the anime is listed for 13 episodes, and there hasn’t been any information about a sequel so far.

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