Custom Black Clover Funko Brings Black Asta to Life

Black Clover has come a long way since its debut. The once-mocked series has become a hit with Shonen fans worldwide thanks to its clever story, and its lead Asta has amassed a legion of followers. It goes without saying that merchandise of the hero is at a premium, but Funko has yet to dip into the anime. And for one fan, they decided to take the matter into their own hands with a slick custom.

Over on social media, fans gathered to praise a very promising custom Funko Pop made of Asta. The Black Clover figure, which LesleyMaeHam made, shows the Black Bull star in his dark form.

As you can see below, the figure is custom from head to toe. Asta looks normal in part thanks to his gray hair and Black Bull outfit. Dressed in a white tunic and black cloak, Asta looks unaffected on his right side, but the same cannot be said for the left.

Pop custom of Asta (Black Clover) that I completed recently 🤘 #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/eOczfGDlB6 — Bring the Maeham 🤘 (@LesleyMaeHam) September 15, 2019

On the other side of Asta’s body, fans can see he has been taken over by his black form. The character is sporting a bright red eyes, and his hair has turned an inky black shade. A dark black-and-purple wing extends from his left shoulder, and it is paired with a similarly colored buster blade.

For fans, this custom Funko proves how viable an actual collection would be for this show. Funko has yet to announce any plans for an official line of Black Clover figures, but Asta would be a must-have. Any variant of the hero like a dark version would be coveted by fans around the world, and LesleyMaeHam has proven the figure can be done.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.