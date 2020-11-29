Black Clover Shares First Look at Asta's Full Devil Form

✖

Black Clover has shared the first look at Asta's full devil form. The past few chapters have seen Asta training together with Nacht to strengthen his devil abilities. Following the Devil-Binding Ritual, he has made an official pact with his devil as they now try and fight against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad as equals rather than stepping stones for one another. But this has started a whole new host of issues as Asta and his devil now need to work together to unite their power much like the other devil hosts have been able to do.

Following the previous cliffhanger that teased Asta would be unlocking his full Devil Union form, the newest chapter of the series has a bit of a fake out as the form is nowhere near complete or usable in the actual fight against the Spade Kingdom. But with this reveal that it was not a complete form just yet, Chapter 273 of the series gives us our first look at Asta's full Devil Union that sees his current devil possessed arm change in shape.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Chapter 273 of the series picks up a little after the previous cliffhanger as Nacht reacts to Asta and Liebe achieving their Devil Union form. As the darkness fades away, it's revealed that Asta used his Demon-Slasher Katana to carve a piece out of Nacht's hideout. Nacht remarks that although Asta intentionally avoided hitting him, his own Devil Union had come undone.

Nacht reveals that Asta was able to cut down his magic and devil powers, and notes that Asta will indeed become the strongest fighter if he's able to use anti-magic at full capacity. Unfortunately, it's just not time yet as Nacht confirms that Asta has yet to master Devil Union. He and Liebe were able to activate it, but heading to the Spade Kingdom as they are now will be a death sentence.

Now Nacht will be buying Asta time to master his Devil Union form while he and a select group of the Clover Kingdom will be making their raid on the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad.