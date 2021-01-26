Black Clover Debuts Speedy New Nacht Form

✖

Black Clover has debuted a speedy new form in Nacht's Devil Union arsenal. When Nacht was first introduced to the franchise as a new Devil host on Asta's side, one of the big surprises was that he actually had contracts with multiple devils at once. This changed the game for the series as a whole, and he pushed the envelope even more so when it was later confirmed that Nacht not only has access to multiple devil contracts and abilities but access to multiple Devil Union forms as well. Each one seems to have its own specialty as well.

Following the reveal of two different Devil Union Modes that specialized in attack and defense, the newest chapter of the series revealed a new form in his arsenal that emphasizes speed as its main factor, Devil Union Mode: Felis with the characteristic of agility. It turns out he used it at just the right time as well as Nacht used his speed to avoid a major hit at the end of the newest chapter.

Nacht's formations remind me of Deoxys forms too. So far each form specialized in different ways.

Felis = Speed

Equus = Defense

Canis = Attack

Kinda makes me wonder what the next form is gonna do tho pic.twitter.com/FYmLZfNFqF — Kurai (@Kuraixo) January 25, 2021

Chapter 278 of the series sees Nacht use the form granted by one of his devils, Plumede, and as its name suggests, it's a cat like form where he starts moving around on all fours. Together with the speed he also gets enhanced sight through his shadow magic abilities, and he's able to see through much of the Spade Kingdom castle when the Qliphoth ritual seems to begin activating earlier than expected.

But Nacht's speed truly comes in handy when the end of the chapter reveals that two devils have made their way out of the underworld. When one tries to strike him, he's fast enough to dodge the attack before it hits. With each of his forms having a specialty, there's a wonder if this Felis form will have the attack power unless it compensated for speed. But what do you think?

How do you feel about Nacht's newest Devil Union Mode? What is your favorite mode of the three so far? What other form do you think he has in his arsenal next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!