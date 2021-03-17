Black Clover: Top 10 Endings Ranked

#10 - Hana ga Saku Michi The seventh ending theme has a much different sequence than the others. With graceful black and white portraits, THE CHARM PARK's "Hana ga Saku Michi" stands out from many of the others. The only unfortunate reason it's at the bottom of this list is that sequence itself does not do enough to completely blend with the theme. It's not like the sequence has to be fully animated to work, but something additional was needed here to make some of the more somber portraits pop. It's something the higher entries on this list wer able to accomplish. prevnext

#9 - My Song My Days You see that a bit more with the ending theme that came right before. The sixth ending, SOLIDEMO with Sakuramen's "My Song My Days," gets the benefit of being a bit more bouncy than the theme that came after. Yes it's trying to capture a completely different tone, but the sequence blends better with the feelings this theme is trying to capture. It's got small bursts of character animation, and it bouncily edits its character portraits to hit at great times. It's this energy that continues with the other entries on this list. prevnext

#8 - Black to the dreamlight This is the kind of energy and blend with presentation that the series figured out early on with its third sequence surrounding EMPiRE's "Black to the dreamlight." This sequence provided makeovers for both Noelle Silva and Asta, and it hits some pretty emotional levels as it tapped into the early inner angst Noelle was constantly battling at that time. It's also a rare sequence with just the two of them, so it's great for fans of this particular pairing as well. That's not something that many of the other sequences have tried to replicate or capture in this same effective way. prevnext

#7 - Answer The best ending sequences for the anime as a whole have always been the ones that are most distant from the action of the series itself. It can be much better when the series fully dives into teases for the future, but it's much more enticing when these endings reveal an entirely different take on the series. The sequence for the eleventh theme, Kaf's "Answer," does exactly and allows for some much needed relaxation time for the fighters of the series. Imagining a completely different kind of world, it shows us a little more of everyone's personality with some gorgeous makeovers for the entire cast. It's a completely different kind of realm than the other endings. prevnext

#6 - Aoi Hono But there are more endings that take this and go even further. A ton of credit needs to go toward the one that started it all. With its focus on Asta and Yuno's main rivalry, this first ending sequence shines a light on these two before the series begins adding all sorts of notable secondary characters (which end up taking the focus of later ending sequences). That's also a knock against it too, unfortunately, as while Itowokashi's "Aoi Hono" is a great track the sequence is only let down for being the first one. It left too much room for future sequences to surpass it. prevnext

#5 - A Walk While the twelfth ending theme sequence does not have as much of the wide variety of visual presentation as many of the previous sequences, "A Walk" stands out quite a bit for being the only one actually performed by a member of the cast. Gakuto Fujiwara, the voice behind Asta, got a lot of negative criticism from fans early on for his performance, but years later the star has evolved his craft to the point where he's now releasing music. The debut single from Fujiwara makes a great fit for Black Clover's endings, and that short bit of Asta mouthing the words hammers all of that greatness home. prevnext

#4 - New Page As we've seen with the previous entries on this list, focusing a sequence around one character can be a great idea but it can also be limiting for the experience overall. That's not the case for the tenth opening theme sequence. INTERSECTION's "New Page" blends perfectly well with the sequence's focus on Nero. It hits a completely different and solemn vibe than many of the other sequences, has small flourishes of fantastic character animation, and even gave fans a glimpse into the future of the Spade Kingdom saga long before the anime even confirmed that saga was on the way. It's a great blend of all things. prevnext

#3 - Jinsei wa Senjou da The ninth ending sequence for the series is quite a trippy one. Taking Kalen Anzai's "Jinsei wa Senjou da" and taking it into a dark new realm, this sequence imagines Asta in a strange black void that's only made even stranger due to its constantly shifting art. It crafts an unsettling feeling as each of Asta's friends appears before him, and finally facing down himself before it morphs into the devil within his grimmoire. It's a balance of beauty and intensity that few of these other sequences have come close to. It's a great reflection of Asta's inner unease during this time in the anime. prevnext

#2 - BEAUTIFUL It's clear Black Clover's ending sequences will be going out on a high with its thirteenth and final ending. Taking on TREASURE's "BEAUTIFUL," this ending is so well crafted it could work as an opening. There's a lot going on here compared to the endings of the past as it shows how far Asta has come over the course of the anime series. This not only includes some bright spots of fantastic character animation (such as the shot of baby Asta and Yuno), but some great transition work to demonstrate Asta's growth. As the final ending in the anime, it's a great reflection on the past and tease for a bright future. prevnext