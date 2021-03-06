Black Clover's Final Episode Synopsis Surfaces Online

✖

The synopsis for Black Clover's final episode has surfaced online! Black Clover will be coming to an end in just a matter of weeks with the final episode airing on March 30th, and this will bring the series to a close with a strong 170 episode run. With the anime tackling the massive Spade Kingdom saga of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, there have been questions as to how this adaptation would be coming to an end. It does not seem like it's slowing down in any major way that would suggest an original ending or detour from the manga.

Now we have a better idea as the synopsis for Episode 170, the official final episode of the series according to the initial announcement for the finale, has surfaced online thanks to a new report from @BCspoiler on Twitter. Naturally, there are major spoilers for the episode as it marks one important event from the Spade Kingdom saga that will reveal itself within the next few episodes. So read on at your risk!

(Photo: Pierrot)

Episode 170 of the series is reportedly titled "Faraway Future," and it's described as such, "Due to the spell Nacht used, the devil who gave power to Asta until then has shown up. To master the power of the devil, after he battled and defeated him, [Asta] needs to make the devil give in. But suddenly Asta does something especially crazy."

Continuing further, the episode teases where the series will be ending and does leave hope for more anime in the future given how much of the manga is still left to go, "Meanwhile, Yuno, Noella and the others, in order to take their revenge against the Dark Triad, are trying to get even more power. To get back Yami, and all those who were taking away, to save the world from the threat of devils, a new story begins now!"

If this synopsis pans out, this leaves a major cliffhanger for the next phase of Yuki Tabata's original manga series as that release is currently in the climax of the arc as a whole. This could mean a new anime will be on the way at some point in the future, but this is currently all up in the air as both this synopsis and a potential anime future has yet to be confirmed as of this writing.

What do you think? Would this make a good finale for Black Clover's anime? Does it mean new episodes or maybe even a movie could be on the way in the future? What kind of anime continuation would you want to see? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!