Black Clover English Dub Confirms Final Episode Release Date

Black Clover’s English dub is finally coming to an end as Funimation has confirmed the release date for the final episode is coming very soon! Yuki Tabata might currently be continuing the manga on a weekly basis with new chapters of the series, but unfortunately the anime run to the series brought itself to an end earlier this Spring after an impressive 170 episode run. The anime wraps up some of the final major reveals left for Asta as he continues to try and defeat the devil within his grimmoire as part of the Devil Binding Ritual.

Fans checking out Funimation’s SimulDub release of the anime have been enjoying Season 4 for the past few months, but unfortunately it will be coming to an end tomorrow, Sunday, September 26th. Funimation has confirmed that the English dub release for Black Clover Episode 170 will be arriving tomorrow and it will officially bring all anime releases for the franchise to an end for a while. So if you’ve been bracing yourselves for the end or holding off until the entire dub run had ended, now is the time to finally check out the anime!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The moment you've finally been waiting for has arrived! ♠️



The english dub of Black Clover episode 170 premieres TOMORROW, and we're full of tears just thinking about it. 😢



Let us know how you'll be celebrating! 👇 pic.twitter.com/WjMv7fIp3m — Funimation (@Funimation) September 25, 2021

With Episode 170 soon making its debut with Funimation, that also means its run on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block will be ending soon as well. The next episode making its debut is Episode 167, so that means the anime will only be airing with the block a few more weeks. There has yet to be any announcement about a potential replacement, so fans checking out the anime through Toonami should brace themselves for the impending end as well. But thankfully it’s not the end of the franchise in the slightest.

The anime has announced that it will be branching out with its very own movie. There are unfortunately no details about its potential release date, production staff, cast, or story as of this writing, but it is at least a confirmation that the anime will be continuing in some form. As for the manga, the series has been continuing beyond where the anime left off and interested fans can check out the three most recent chapters completely for free with Viz Media’s Shonen Jump digital library. What do you think?

How do you feel about Black Clover‘s English dub coming to an end? How have you liked the dubbed version of the anime as a whole overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!