‘Black Clover’ Stuns With its Most Random Fan Service Yet

Black Clover‘s no stranger to fan service for its attractive characters, but as things heat up toward the end of the Seabed Temple arc fans didn’t expect the latest episode to drop one of its spiciest images yet.

When Finral invokes “service magic” at the end of the latest episode to balance out the “smelly and hairy” Vetto, fans were treated to a saucy image of Noelle and Mimosa that would’ve never happened otherwise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To fans who have followed along with the manga as well, they’ll recognize this exact bikini pose from a special color spread series creator Yuki Tabata once provided for the Seabed Temple arc in the manga. This moment is entirely random considering the life-or-death battle Asta, Noelle, Finral, and Vanessa are in against the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s Vetto, but Black Clover usually has this kind of random fun at the end of every episode.

Acting as a sort of decompression after episodes, the series has a “Petit Clover” segment where chibi versions of the characters interact in cute ways with one another than the story would never allow them to. The latest segment, as mentioned earlier, follows Finral and Asta as if they were still on the beach introduced at the beginning of the Seabed Temple arc.

Noelle eventually comes in with her own chibi form and protests Finral’s “service magic,” but he just argues that his “service magic” is a magic that “serves” everyone. It only makes sense for Finral, who’s constantly hitting on women any time he gets a free moment away from the Black Bulls’ missions. But he won’t get to relax for long as he, Vanessa, and Asta form a makeshift team-up in order to face down the terrifying Vetto in the next episode.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.