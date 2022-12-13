Black Clover Previews Its Big Plans for Jump Festa 2023

Black Clover is gearing up to take its anime in a whole new direction with its very first feature film hitting around the world next year, and the franchise is previewing its big plans for the movie at the upcoming Jump Festa 2023 event this weekend! Shueisha's annual convention celebrating their various Weekly Shonen Jump (and other Jump magazines) franchises usually comes with some cool announcements about their plans for the coming year, and that's definitely the case for Black Clover. With the anime's new movie scheduled for a worldwide release next Spring, it's time to show off more of it than ever!

Black Clover fans will definitely want to tune into Jump Festa over the coming weekend as Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be showing off some crucial new information on December 17th. This will include some reveals about the movie's cast, characters, and more as fans are more curious than ever about the original story coming our way in the new feature film. Check out the official announcement for Black Clover's Jump Festa 2023 plans:

What is Black Clover Teasing for Jump Festa?

It's been revealed that Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be debuting a new trailer (which hopefully will be the first full trailer beyond the teaser we got earlier this year), and more cast and character information at its Jump Festa 2023 panel on December 17th in Japan. It's yet to be revealed exactly what will we see, but given that there are both new and returning characters teased for the movie this will certainly be a welcome update. Thankfully it won't be too much longer until we get to see the full project in full, however.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will be streaming with Netflix around the world beginning on March 31st next year. Original series creator Yuki Tabata is the chief supervisor and new character designer for the movie as it introduces a new story featuring a former Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom. The film's staff will also include Ayataka Tanemura returning from the TV anime to direct, Itsuko Takeda returning as character designer, and Minako Seki serving as the composer for the music.

