Black Clover Reveals How Nero Got its Form

Warning! Major spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 205 below!

Black Clover‘s manga has reached the massive climax of its Elf invasion arc, and the greater mysteries about the origin of the Clover Kingdom are starting to come to light. As the newest villain has been revealed to have a hand in the events of the past, many other questions are being answered that fans have been theorizing about for a long time. One of the biggest was the real truth behind the anti-magic bird Nero, confirming a theory fans have had for a long time ago.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Nero’s real form was revealed to actually be a young girl who served under the first Wizard King 500 years ago fans wondered how she got her current form, and in Chapter 205 it’s revealed that Nero became a bird when the young girl used the magic stones to steal away Devil.

Nero was previously revealed to be a young girl named Secre who once was a servant under the first Wizard King, Lumiere. It turned out that the dark entity Devil caused the massacre of the Elves centuries ago, and Devil manipulated Licht’s rage and transformed into the giant demon the Wizard King was famous for defeating years ago. Secre attempts to then seal Devil away with the magic stones Lumiere created, and because she’s not “blessed by mana” she begins to lose her form.

Devil uses a cursed magic on her which ties the Elves’ soul into the future (causing their eventual rage-filled reincarnation), and as Lumiere is on the verge of death Secre continues to use her sealing magic. Sealing him into the Wizard King statue sitting on top of the Demon’s Bones fans see at the beginning of the series (and every episode of the anime), her body completely transforms and she awakes as the bird, Nero.

From then on, she sat and wait until she could get help from future mages, and that brings fans to the present day as the resurrected Wizard King (now a moving statue due to the weaker sealing spell Secre cast) and Secre now prepare to face Devil themselves.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.