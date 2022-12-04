Black Clover Reveals How Asta Really Feels About Yuno's Promotions

Black Clover has kicked off the first major battle of the manga's final arc overall, and the newest chapter of the series has begun to reveal how Asta really feels about all of Yuno's big promotions lately! After the intense fights against the Zogratis siblings, the final arc kicked off with a full time skip as the Clover Kingdom recovered from all of the action. Since they played such a big role in the Clover Kingdom's victory, both Asta and Yuno had been given some major promotions to help celebrate. But like always, Yuno's promotions were just a little bit better than Asta's.

While Black Clover has shown fans plenty of examples of the ways that Yuno often feels like he doesn't compare to Asta, it's unbeknownst to Asta himself as he continues to feel as inadequate in comparison to his rival much like he always has. This continues to dig under his skin even as he trains to master a new kind of ability as he doubts whether or not Yuno would have lost to Lucius Zogratis and failed to save Sister Lily much like he did when the final saga began.

What Happens in Black Clover Chapter 345?

Chapter 345 of Black Clover sees Asta continuing to train with two of the stronger members of the Land of the Sun's Ryuzen Seven group. His new trainer, Yosuga, points out that Asta is hesitating in the way he fights as his loss has shaken him with doubt. It's here that Asta reflects on the fact that he has indeed been doubting himself, and was shaken up by the loss to Lucius. It's even gone as far as having him think that he might not be Wizard King material after all.

It's revealed that Asta even believes that if Yuno had been the one to fight Lucius, Yuno could have protected and saved Sister Lily from her current fate. Noting that Yuno got to the Grand Magic Knight promotion first, and continues to get stronger, Asta's starting to question his place as a rival and the current strength of his convictions overall. But as the Land of the Sun is currently under attack, Asta really doesn't have much time to dwell on this much longer.

