Black Clover Manga Announces Sudden Hiatus

Black Clover has been setting the stage for the final battle of the series overall with its latest chapters, but the manga has announced it will be going on a sudden hiatus before we get to see what's coming next for Asta! With the 170 episode strong anime wrapping up its run last year, fans have been more drawn than ever to Yuki Tabata's manga release of the series since it's our only new material to experience. With the final arc of the series kicking off in full, the manga has been preparing for its big final climax.

Each chapter of the series has been building towards the crucial final battles in the series overall, but it's going to be a little bit of a wait before the next new release. The latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has announced that Black Clover will be taking a hiatus over the next two weeks as series creator Yuki Tabata has come down with a sudden illness. The nature of the illness has not been revealed, but it thankfully does not seem to be that terrible as the manga will be returning shortly.

Black Clover Sudden Break Notice Page

Manga will be on break in this Issue & Next Week as well. Returns in WSJ#52 pic.twitter.com/2mJG5lRd2j — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) November 13, 2022

When Does Black Clover Chapter 344 Release?

Chapter 344 of Black Clover will be returning with the November 28th release of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine overseas. So thankfully it doesn't seem like Tabata's illness will be too terrible of a one to get over for now, and hopefully this positive trend continues (without sacrificing more of Tabata's help to do it). As the manga continues to develop the final arc of the series (and is even getting ready for a new Asta fight as of the newest cliffhanger), each new chapter is now tougher to wait for than ever.

READ MORE: Black Clover Cliffhanger Sets Up Asta for a Terrible Reunion | Black Clover Reveals More of Yami's Past With His Sister

Asta has been learning a new technique ahead of the final fight against Lucius Zogratis, we have been starting to learn more about Yami's mysterious history, and Lucius is amassing an army of powerful new Paladins, so that means there are many threads that will continue to develop as the manga gets ready for its final war for the fate of humanity.

How are you liking Black Clover's final arc of the series so far? What are you hoping to see before it all comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!