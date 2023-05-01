Black Clover Cliffhanger Sets Up Mereoleona's Final Attack

Black Clover is now working its way through the final war for the fate of the Clover Kingdom, and the latest chapter of the Black Clover manga has set up Mereoleona Vermillion's final attack with its major cliffhanger! The final arc of Yuki Tabata's Black Clover manga is now in full swing as Lucius Zogratis has made his move on the Clover Kingdom with his army of angels. The previous chapters of the Judgment Day war have shown how much trouble each of the Magic Knights have had against Lucius' forces, and it's even given the Captains a run for their money as well.

Judgment Day has already resulted in a number of massive injuries to the Magic Knights along with even killing off a major Magic Knight Captain with the previous chapter. It looks like the next major captain might be losing their life next as the cliffhanger from Black Clover's newest chapter is firing up Mereoleona for a final attack against the Paladin Moris that could end up costing her life as she burns away her body for more power.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Will Black Clover Kill Off Mereoleona?

Black Clover Chapter 358 kicks off Mereoleona's fight against Moris, and her Hellfire Incarnate form is the only thing that's allowing her to keep up with Moris' power. Moris explains that his Paladin ability allows him to deconstruct anything he touches, and that even includes the Mana Zone that Yuno has draped over the entire kingdom to give the knights the power to fight back. So while Mereoleona can attack Moris, her body is continuing to break down the more she makes contact with him.

Her squad mates then resort to absorbing Moris' blows and sacrificing their own lives to buy Mereoleona more time to fight back, and it's in the hope that her fire power will burn through Moris at a faster rate than he can regenerate. As she continues to fight, her flames burn hotter until it reaches a pinnacle final attack, Calidos Brachium Purgatory: Flame Burial, that coats her body in the hottest flame yet. She doesn't care if it burns away her life, she'll do it if it ends up beating Moris.

Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not she can succeed and survive this fight. Do you think Mereoleona will be able to survive this fight?