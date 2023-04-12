Black Clover Movie Shares New Look at Asta, Original Movie Character

The original Black Clover anime series came to a close in 2021, but the story of Asta and his magical quest has continued in the shonen's manga. With the printed story in the throes of its final story, the boy looking to be the Wizard King is set to receive a new anime film on Netflix on June 16th. Sword of The Wizard King will be the first movie of the franchise and the animators responsible for the upcoming adventure have shared a new look at both Asta and an original character that will make their debut on the streaming service this summer.

The upcoming Black Clover movie will focus on an original story that will bring back Asta and his friends to the fold when it comes to the realm of animation. With the Black Clover manga continuing to release new chapters to this day, there certainly is plenty of material for a future anime adaptation to cover. Pierrot has yet to confirm that a new television series is in the works, though it might be some time before we receive confirmation as the production house continues to work on properties such as Bleach and Boruto.

Black Clover: Designs of the Wizard King

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King teases its story as such, "Asta, a boy born with no magic in a world where magic is everything, and his rival Yuno, a genius mage chosen by the legendary 4-leaf Grimoire, have together fought a number of powerful enemies to prove their power beyond adversity and aim for the top mage "Wizard King". Standing in front of Asta and Yuno, who dream of becoming the Wizard King, are the Wizard Kings from the past. Conrad Leto, Julius Novachrono's predecessor Wizard King, once respected by the people of Clover Kingdom but suddenly rebelled against the kingdom and was sealed away, has been resurrected.

Now he aims to use the "Imperial Sword" to resurrect the 3 most feared Wizard Kings in history, Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny and Jester Garandaros, and take over the Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs The Wizard King from the past. An all-out war begins!"

