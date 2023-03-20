Black Clover Cliffhanger Shockingly Revives SPOILER

Black Clover's manga has now officially kicked off the final war for the Clover Kingdom as the final arc of Yuki Tabata's manga series continues, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has shockingly revived some major fallen characters for some very bittersweet reunions! Black Clover's final arc kicked off with Asta taking a huge loss to Lucius Zogratis, and thus the Zogratis sibling then declared that Judgment Day would be coming to the Clover Kingdom in just seven more days from that time. Now after some big things have gone down, it's time for this final battle to truly begin.

Black Clover manga's newest chapter has seen Lucius bring his angelic Paladin forces to the Clover Kingdom for the start of the war, and as teased with the final phase of Asta's training at the end of the previous chapter, Lucius' power has grown to the point where he was able to bring dead warriors back to life to fill out his ranks. It turns out he's done just that with familiar faces such as Nacht Faust's brother Morgen and Noelle Silva's mother Acier coming back as major foes this time around:

#BCSpoilers One of the greatest chapters is Black Clover 10/10 peak fiction🔥art, story, plot twists, upcoming fights, epic villain🔥😍😈 PERFECTION 💯 The Kingdom will fall for now I'm sure, Asta won't make it in time 😭🔥 I can't wait for next week ch 355 + WSJ cover & LCP 😍 pic.twitter.com/sAl1jXtleQ — Hikari Suzuki♣️♦️♥️♠️🍀 (@HikariSuzuki14) March 19, 2023

Who Comes Back to Life in Black Clover?

Black Clover has had some notable character deaths in Black Clover's anime and manga releases thus far, but they have largely been in the past to help paint some of the characters' personalities. This was especially true for the fate of Morgen Faust, who ultimately lost his life at an early age and inspired Yami and Nacht to create the Black Bulls in his honor. As for Noelle's mother Acier, although they managed to have a brief family reunion, she's come back to the series as one of Lucius' cruel jokes against the fighters of the Clover Kingdom.

With Black Clover Chapter 354 bringing them back as two of Lucius' Paladins squaring up for both fights against Yami and the members of the Silva family, it seems like there will be a lot of emotions flowing through the Judgment Day war overall. It's not clear how long this final battle will last, but what is clear by these revivals is that no one is going to make it out of the fight unscathed.

