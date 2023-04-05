Black Clover Proves Yuno Has the Power of a Wizard King

Black Clover has kicked off the Judgment Day war for the fate of the Clover Kingdom in the final arc of Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and the newest chapter of the Black Clover manga is proof positive that Yuno now has the power fit for a Wizard King! Lucius Zogratis has fulfilled his promise of making his move on the Clover Kingdom a week after defeating Asta and sending him to the Land of the Sun, and the Magic Knights defending their kingdom have been struggling to deal with Lucius and the many angels he has summoned as his army.

Lucius quickly defeated someone as strong as Asta, and the previous chapters showing his initial move has already done a great deal of damage as the Magic Knights' power paled in comparison to even the grunt members of the Paladin army. But as Yuno has joined the fight against Lucius in the previous chapter of the Black Clover manga, he's stronger than ever before and outright lifting up the rest of the Clover Kingdom as the future Wizard King would.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Black Clover: Is Yuno Going to Be the Wizard King?

Chapter 356 of Black Clover picks up with the Magic Knights struggling against the angels Lucius has used against the Clover Kingdom. It's revealed that none of their magic can even approach the angels, let alone strike enough to deal damage. They are capable of using multiple elements at once, and thus can counter everything. It's soon revealed that the Knights find out that they are able to fight back, and it's because Yuno had combined his Wind and Star Magic into a wide new Mana Zone he has dubbed "Never Never Land."

Sylph explains that Yuno's power is now covering the entire kingdom, and can control the flow of the magic and time and space within the Mana Zone. It's as if time stands still, and thus makes it the perfect counter to Lucius' own time abilities. It's giving the Magic Knights confidence to fight back now that they can actually hit the angels, and thus makes them root for Yuno as the next major Wizard King for Clover Kingdom when all of this over.

How do you feel about Yuno's power right now? Does it make Yuno next in live to be Black Clover's new Wizard King? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!